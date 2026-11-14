‘KPop Demon Hunters' is going on tour. Here's when it's coming to Chicago

Two performances, a matinee and an evening show, are scheduled for June 19 at the United Center.

Two performances, a matinee and an evening show, are scheduled for June 19 at the United Center. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: KPop Demon Hunters displays are seen during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego Preview Night at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” will be embarking on a world tour next year, and it includes a stop in Chicago. Featuring superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the Golden World Tour is billed as a first-of-its-kind live K-pop concert experience inspired by the Netflix film, which has become the streaming service’s most popular movie of all time.

Also read ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden World Tour Sets 2027 Arena Dates

Presented by Netflix and AEG, the tour will bring the film’s beloved animated characters, music, choreography and supernatural spectacle to fans around the world when it gets underway in June 2027, according to a webpage about the tour.

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“Combining cutting-edge performance technology with animation, live-action stunts and performers, and plenty of audience participation, the Golden World Tour will bring the animated world of KPop Demon Hunters to life like nothing you’ve seen before,” the page read, in part. The Golden World Tour kicks off in North America in June 2027 before heading to the U.K. and Europe in the fall.

Chicago fans won’t have to wait long, with the city among the earlier stops on the North American leg. Fans can register now for presale access through the tour’s website. A Mastercard presale begins at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, Nov. 18, followed by the “For the Fans” presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.