KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience is now open at Netflix House Philadelphia, with tickets from $39 and VIP packages from $89 on sale now.

Fans of KPop Demon Hunters can now step inside the animated story at Netflix House Philadelphia, where KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience is open and tickets are on sale now. Netflix House has opened its doors in Philadelphia for the walk-through attraction, which lets visitors move through the world of the show rather than simply watch it.

Netflix House Philadelphia hosts the new attraction, and a similar experience is also open in Austin, Texas. The Philadelphia location also offers guests the chance to meet Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird up close for the first time.

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How the KPop Demon Hunters Experience Works

The KPop Demon Hunters Immersive Experience at Netflix House Philadelphia begins backstage with HUNTR/X on the latest stop of their world tour. Gwi-Ma then crashes the tour stop, changing the course of the visit.

Guests are tasked with helping HUNTR/X restore the Honmoon through interactive exhibits that feature music and play-based challenges. The journey takes place across neon-lit Seoul, where visitors also fight demons as they move through the attraction.

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Netflix House plans to regularly update what fans experience inside based on what is popular on screen. New offerings are already available at Netflix House Philadelphia, so each visit can offer something new to discover.

KPop Demon Hunters Ticket Prices and VIP Options

KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience tickets in Philadelphia start at $39 for general admission. Children's tickets for ages 3-12 start at $34.

Superfans can also buy a new VIP ticket package that starts at $89 Monday through Thursday and at $99 Friday through Sunday. VIP ticketholders receive all-day access to an exclusive, all-new Netflix House VIP Lounge.

VIP buyers also receive priority entry to the experience at any time during operating hours on their booked date. Each VIP package includes an exclusive themed gift to take home, while supplies last.

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Derpy Tiger Rooftop Display and Puppetry at King of Prussia

Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall has placed a giant Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird inflatable on its rooftop to mark the opening. The display gives local residents a larger-than-life preview of the characters before they enter the attraction.

Inside the experience, guests can meet Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird in person. Derpy Tiger is brought to life through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Shoppers and fans visiting the King of Prussia Mall can see the rooftop inflatable without buying a ticket. Ticket buyers choosing between standard, children's, and VIP options can plan their visit around the operating hours and booked date that work best for them.