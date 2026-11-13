KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Details

Netflix and AEG Presents confirm the 2027 Golden World Tour for KPop Demon Hunters. Tickets for the global concert series go on sale in November 2026.

Netflix and AEG Presents have officially confirmed the return of the fictional K-pop supergroup KPop Demon Hunters for the Golden World Tour, launching in 2027. The global concert series will begin with performances in the United States on Saturday, June 5, 2027, followed by an extensive expansion across the United Kingdom and Europe starting in September 2027. This massive touring event is scheduled to visit approximately 50 cities and deliver over 150 performances throughout 2027 and into 2028.

Official Tour Schedule and Locations

The official announcement, which follows the initial teaser in May 2026, details a rigorous international itinerary for the animated musical phenomenon. The Golden World Tour serves as the major live event for the characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are known for balancing high-stakes demon hunting with sold-out concert performances. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off in June, establishing the group as a dominant force in live entertainment before they transition to the European market later in the year.

Also read Netflix House’s new ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ experience is a monster-slashing frenzy

After the American debut, the concert series will shift its focus to the United Kingdom and other European nations beginning in September 2027. The production is designed to cover a vast geographic area, with organizers targeting approximately 50 distinct cities for attendance. This schedule ensures that fans across multiple continents have the opportunity to witness the unique blend of animation, fantasy, and music that defines the KPop Demon Hunters brand.

MasterCard and Presale Ticket Access

Ticket distribution for the Golden World Tour is structured in multiple phases to manage global demand and reward specific loyalty programs. General ticket sales for the public will commence on Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. This opening sale window applies to all fans looking to secure seats for the upcoming performances in 2027 and 2028 across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Advertisement

Before the general public sale opens, there are two exclusive presale windows for specific groups. Advance global presales begin on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time and are exclusively available to users holding MasterCard credit or debit cards. Immediately following this, on Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time, a second presale window opens specifically for members of the For The Fans loyalty program. These staggered access times are designed to ensure that dedicated supporters and cardholders have priority access to the most desirable seats.

Background and Creative Leadership

The Golden World Tour is a direct extension of the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025. The feature film, which runs for 96 minutes, is rated PG and falls under the genres of Animation, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, and Music. It explores the double lives of the trio as they protect fans from supernatural threats while performing, including a major conflict involving a rival boy band of demons in disguise.

The creative vision behind the franchise is led by directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang. The screenplay was written by a team comprising Hannah McMechan, Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang, and Danya Jimenez. The project is produced by Michelle Wong, with the animated series and film designed to appeal to family audiences and music fans alike. The characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey have become central figures in this narrative, driving both the plot of the film and the upcoming live concert experience.

Next Steps for Attendees and Fans

For fans planning to attend the Golden World Tour, the immediate next step is to prepare for the presale windows starting November 18. Those with eligible MasterCard accounts should ensure their payment details are ready for the Wednesday 10 a.m. local time opening. For The Fans members should also have their account access verified before the Thursday 10 a.m. local time slot begins. The general public must wait until Friday, November 20 to purchase tickets.

Advertisement

With the tour spanning from June 2027 through 2028, attendees will need to plan travel and accommodation well in advance for the 50-city itinerary. The collaboration between Netflix and AEG Presents signals a significant investment in bringing this animated concept to life on a global stage. As more specific venue details and city lists become available, the production team will likely provide further updates to help fans navigate the extensive schedule of the Golden World Tour.