KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Dates 2027 and Ticket Sale Info

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour returns in 2027 with over 150 shows. Tickets go on sale November 20. See the full schedule and presale details for the global concert series.

The highly anticipated KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour is officially scheduled to launch in 2027, bringing the Oscar-winning musical experience to arenas globally. The franchise is transforming from a viral streaming hit into a massive live performance event, with the inaugural concert set for June 5, 2027, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

This global tour represents the first major in-person opportunity for fans to engage with the animated musical phenomenon that has dominated charts for years. The announcement confirms that the tour will feature more than 150 performances stretching across 2027 and 2028, covering nearly 50 cities in North America, the U.K., and Europe, with additional dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America to be revealed later.

Also read ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden World Tour Sets 2027 Arena Dates

Tour Schedule and Global Venues

The initial leg of the tour focuses heavily on major metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada, ensuring high capacity venues for the massive fanbase. The official schedule lists specific two-show nights in key markets to accommodate the high demand for tickets. The Baltimore kickoff at CFG Bank Arena will feature two performances on June 5, 2027.

Following the U.S. East Coast start, the tour moves to Hamilton, Ontario, at the TD Coliseum on June 26, 2027, also with two shows. The North American leg continues with stops in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on July 10, 2027, and Dallas at the American Airlines Center on July 20 and 21, 2027.

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The tour will conclude its initial announced North American run with a stop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 7, 2027. These early dates establish the logistical framework for a tour that promises to bring the energy of the film to physical spaces, allowing fans to sing and dance alongside the animated stars.

Huntr/x and Immersive Concert Technology

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will feature cutting-edge performance innovations that distinguish it from traditional music tours. The production is designed to allow the animated Huntr/x stars, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, to interact directly with the live audience. This technological integration aims to bridge the gap between the digital animation of the film and the physical presence of the concertgoers.

Performances will also include the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger, expanding the cast of characters available for live interaction. The tour announcement emphasizes that this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in storytelling through live-action stunts, performers, and choreography. Every attendee is described as playing a part in the narrative, helping the characters seal the Honmoon.

Streaming Records and Commercial Impact

The decision to launch a global tour is backed by significant commercial data that highlights the sustained popularity of the KPop Demon Hunters franchise. The film has sustained 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10, demonstrating an unusual level of long-term viewer retention. This viewership has translated directly into music streaming, with the track Golden eclipsing 2 billion streams on Spotify.

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The soundtrack has also broken the all-time record for the longest-running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Soundtracks chart. These metrics provide the commercial justification for the extensive touring schedule. The tour producers state that the fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is designed to keep that energy alive across international markets.

Ticket Presales and Purchase Procedures

Tickets for the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour go live to the general public on Friday, November 20. Early access to the ticketing platform is reserved for specific groups before the general sale begins. Mastercard presales are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 18, giving cardholders a two-day window to secure seats before the wider public.

The structured release of tickets aligns with the standard high-demand concert tour model, ensuring that early buyers can secure locations for the full run of dates from Baltimore to Las Vegas. Fans who miss the Mastercard presale will need to act quickly on November 20 to ensure availability for the June 2027 start date.