KPop Demon Hunters: First Physical Release by Criterion Collection on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD

Criterion Collection is releasing 'KPop Demon Hunters' on various physical formats for the first time, including bonus content and a sub-plot on the ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’ in Korea, which has been previously featured in K-pop content. The release is being finalized, but it's expected to hit shelves before the holidays.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The film 'KPop Demon Hunters' is being released by Criterion Collection on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD for the first time outside of streaming, including a bonus sub-plot modeled on the ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’ in Korea. The official VP of Commerce at Penske Media, Chanshuei Huang, is a big K-pop fan and has interviewed groups like Monsta X, EXO, and Enhypen





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billboard Criterion Collection Amazon Pre-Order Not Avail. On Streaming Film Release Physical Release Bonus Content Audio Commentary Making Of Documentary State-Of-Art Restorations Kpop Fan Kpop Demon Hunters Idol Star Athletics Championships Sub-Plot Golden Slime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners: My Hero Academia, Demon SlayerSally Amaki and Jon Kabira hosted a star-studded Anime Awards celebration with performances honoring Evangelion, Naruto, and more. Tatsuya Nagamine received the Global Impact Award, celebrating a career that shaped anime culture and fans worldwide.

Read more »

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners: My Hero Academia, One Piece Anime of the YearThe Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2026 recently held its ceremony, honoring the biggest series of the past year. My Hero Academia’s claimed victory for best anime film of the year. On top of these major wins, Cartoon Network’s One Piece Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2 Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Read more »

I'm So Glad KPop Demon Hunters' Original Plan Didn't HappenMaggie Kang just revealed the film that could have been.

Read more »

KPop Demon Hunters Director Addresses Big Issue Facing the SequelKPop Demon Hunters 2 is on the way, and the director is keeping one big problem in mind

Read more »