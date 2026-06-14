KPop Demon Hunters Faces Uncertain Path to Unprecedented Netflix Milestone

Netflix's most-streamed movie KPop Demon Hunters risks missing a historic Top 10 streak as it barely holds a spot in the latest rankings, threatening a never-before-achieved annual milestone.

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix exclusive released in June 2025, is on track to become the platform's most-streamed movie, having amassed over 541 million viewing hours worldwide.

The animated feature, which follows a three-member all-female Kpop idol group that also hunts demons, has already sparked confirmation of a sequel set for 2029. Its soundtrack has achieved remarkable success, dominating streaming platforms and earning prestigious accolades at both the Oscars and Grammys. The film's cultural impact is undeniable, blending Kpop, animation, and supernatural action into a phenomenon that has resonated globally.

Despite these triumphs, the movie faces a critical challenge in Netflix's latest Top 10 rankings, where it currently sits at number ten with only 6.2 million views, barely behind Creed. This positioning threatens its chance to secure an unprecedented milestone: remaining in the Top 10 for a full consecutive year-a feat never accomplished by any title on Netflix.

With its current standing precariously low, the future of this record-breaking attempt remains uncertain, hinging on sustained viewer engagement over the coming months. The story underscores the volatility of streaming metrics and the elusive nature of long-term dominance on digital platforms





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Netflix Kpop Demon Hunters Streaming Milestone Top 10 Rankings Animated Film Kpop Viewing Hours Sequel 2029 Oscars Grammys Streaming Records

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