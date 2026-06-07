KPop Demon Hunters Expands with Official Screen Comic Boxed Set Ahead of Sequel

Netflix and Penguin Random House release a 704-page screen comic boxed set for KPop Demon Hunters on November 3rd, bridging the wait for the sequel and proving the franchise's enduring popularity.

Netflix 's KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm upon its release, becoming an instant cultural phenomenon and the platform's most-watched film of all time.

The animated feature, which blends high-energy K-pop with demon-slaying action, earned critical acclaim and even secured an Oscar, a rare feat for a streaming original. Its unique premise and stunning visuals captivated audiences, making it a landmark in modern animation. The film's success was unprecedented, especially for an original intellectual property not based on existing material. Fans were immediately hungry for more, and Netflix quickly announced a sequel.

However, production timelines remain uncertain, with the sequel likely years away. In the interim, the studio has devised a clever way to keep the franchise in the spotlight: a screen comic adaptation. The forthcoming release, titled KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, is slated for November 3rd. This 704-page collection, published in partnership with Penguin Random House, will retell the film's story using high-quality stills from the movie, presented in two volumes.

Unlike traditional graphic novels that feature original artwork or reimagined narratives, screen comics capture the film frame by frame, offering a near-panel-for-panel recreation. This format has gained traction in recent years, with companies like Viz successfully adapting classics such as Kiki's Delivery Service. For die-hard fans, the boxed set serves as both a collector's item and a convenient way to revisit the story offline.

Priced at $60 for the paperback and $19.99 for the ebook, the set is available for preorder from major retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble. While some may view the screen comic as a mere placeholder, its release signals Netflix's immense confidence in the KPop Demon Hunters franchise. Such niche projects are typically reserved for properties with dedicated fan bases, and the decision to invest in this format underscores the studio's long-term commitment.

The screen comic fills the gap until the sequel arrives, offering fans a tangible connection to the world of HUNTR/X and its characters. It also serves as a marketing tool, keeping the film in the public conversation. The upcoming boxed set is not just a stopgap; it's a testament to the franchise's strength and Netflix's willingness to explore innovative merchandise.

With luck, this release will be the first of many, paving the way for additional spin-offs, books, or even a series. As fans eagerly await KPop Demon Hunters 2, the screen comic provides a momentary thrill and a promise of more adventures to come





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