Ejae of KPop Demon Hunters sings "Christmas in New York" at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, alongside returning Derpy Tiger and Sussie balloons.

Ejae, the vocalist known for her role in the animated series KPop Demon Hunters, delivered a standout performance at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. She sang the holiday track "Christmas in New York" to large crowds lining the parade route on Saturday. This appearance marks a significant moment in the ongoing cultural phenomenon surrounding the Netflix property, which has become a staple of the annual holiday celebration.

Ejae Sings Christmas in New York at 100th Macy's Parade

Ejae took the stage during the milestone 100th anniversary of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to perform her song "Christmas in New York." The performance added to the musical roster of the historic event, which draws millions of viewers and participants each year. Her set continued the momentum established by her previous appearances, cementing her status as a featured artist in this major television tradition. The choice of song aligned with the festive spirit of the parade, offering a seasonal tune that resonated with the holiday atmosphere.

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Continuity of Huntr/X and Previous Parade Appearances

Ejae serves as one of the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X in Netflix's global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. Her participation follows a highly successful appearance at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During that event, she and her co-voicers Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed the hit song "Golden." That performance was widely regarded as one of the most impressive musical numbers in a parade filled with remarkable acts. The return of the trio's musical presence reinforces the connection between the animated series and the live broadcast event.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie Balloons Return for Anniversary

Two iconic characters from KPop Demon Hunters also made appearances during the parade's route through New York City. The Derpy Tiger balloon, described as a "balloonicle," and the Sussie balloon were visible to spectators along the path. These characters had previously appeared during earlier editions of the parade, allowing fans to see them again during this centennial celebration. Their presence added a visual element to the musical performances, showcasing the breadth of the franchise's integration into the event.

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Milestone 100th Anniversary and Additional Spectacle

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured numerous other high-profile attractions alongside the KPop Demon Hunters segments. Music sensation Raye opened the event with a performance of "Joy," setting a family-friendly tone for the day. The parade also saw the return of The Amazing Spider-Man balloon, which was designed based on the classic artwork of artist John Romita Sr. These elements combined to create a diverse and entertaining spectacle for the millions watching from home and in person. The event served as a major cultural touchstone, blending music, character entertainment, and historical significance.

Impact on Netflix Franchise and Viewer Engagement

The continued inclusion of KPop Demon Hunters in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights the franchise's growing influence in popular culture. Fans of the series gained additional exposure through the live broadcast, which reaches a broad demographic beyond the typical streaming audience. The combination of musical performances by Ejae and the visual representation of characters like Derpy Tiger creates a multi-sensory experience. This strategy strengthens the brand's presence in the holiday entertainment landscape. The success of these appearances suggests that the franchise will continue to play a role in major television events in the future.