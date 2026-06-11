KPop Demon Hunters Cereal Collaboration with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch

General Mills and Netflix team up for a new KPop Demon Hunters cereal collab with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The lineup includes new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms and the returning Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

KPop Demon Hunters has a new collaboration hitting shelves this month, as the film takes over both Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch General Mills and Netflix team up for a new KPop Demon Hunters cereal collab with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch .

The lineup includes new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms and the returning Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The KPop Demon Hunters cereal drop follows an earlier sellout, adding updated packaging and a limited-edition box for fans. The cereals will take over boxes of Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The company is bringing back the Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as well as the brand-new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms, all to celebrate the film's one-year anniversary. We have the finer details below as they will be hitting store shelves in late June.

Following a fast sellout for the Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch and HUNTR/X Hidden Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch earlier this year, the latest drop brings back the fan-favorite Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal while introducing a brand-new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms cereal so fans can rally behind the rival groups. Inspired by the group behind "Golden," this all-new peach mango cereal pairs juicy fruit flavor with the classic Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Bright, fruity, and built for the spotlight, it's designed to match the group's golden energy. Inspired by the rival boy band, the returning secret flavor keeps fans guessing with every bite. It's dramatic, unexpected, and impossible to predict, inviting fans to uncover the surprise for themselves. The cereals build on the flavor, fandom, and collectability that made the original drop a complete sellout.

With updated packaging and a limited-edition Box, the launch gives fans even more ways to engage with the world of





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Kpop Demon Hunters Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch General Mills Netflix HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch Film's One-Year Anniversary Rival Groups Golden Lucky Charms Marshmallows Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms Cereal Updated Packaging Limited-Edition Box

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