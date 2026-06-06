KPop Demon Hunters Books Tops Bleeding Cool's Most-Read Chart

KPop Demon Hunters, a graphic novel blending K-pop and demon hunting, became the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, topping the Lying In The Gutters chart for June 6, 2026, and signaling a shift in reader interests towards hybrid genres.

In the bustling world of comic book news, a new title has emerged as the most-read story on Bleeding Cool , capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

KPop Demon Hunters Books, a graphic novel that melds the vibrant energy of K-pop with the dark fantasy of demon hunting, has topped the daily charts, according to the latest Lying In The Gutters (LITG) column. The column, which provides a daily rundown of the most-read stories, revealed on June 6, 2026, that KPop Demon Hunters led the list, beating out major titles from DC, Marvel, and other publishers.

This marks a significant milestone for a graphic novel that blends two seemingly disparate worlds: the global phenomenon of K-pop and the adrenaline-fueled action of demon hunters. The success of KPop Demon Hunters reflects a growing appetite for diverse and hybrid narratives in the comics industry. Readers have embraced the unique premise, which combines the music, fashion, and fandom culture of Korean pop with a supernatural storyline.

The graphic novel follows a group of young heroes who use their musical talents to fight demonic forces, drawing parallels to real-world K-pop groups and their dedicated fanbases. The story has resonated not only with comic book enthusiasts but also with K-pop fans who may be new to the medium. Bleeding Cool, a leading pop culture news site, has been tracking the story's rise.

The LITG column, a fixture of the site for years, highlights the top ten stories daily, and KPop Demon Hunters has consistently remained in the spotlight. The column also looks back at seven years of history, noting how the industry has evolved from the fallout of Diamond Comic Distributors' issues to the rise of blockbuster franchises like One Piece, Batman, and Pokémon GO.

Yet, in a landscape dominated by established superheroes and long-running series, KPop Demon Hunters stands out as a fresh voice. The graphic novel's success is not an isolated incident. It reflects a broader trend in comics where new, creator-owned works are gaining traction alongside traditional IPs. Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's Crowbound, described as "Handmaid's Tale meets The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth," also garnered significant attention.

However, it was KPop Demon Hunters that captured the top spot, demonstrating that readers are hungry for innovative storytelling. The publisher behind KPop Demon Hunters has yet to release official sales figures, but the buzz on Bleeding Cool suggests strong engagement. Social media reactions have been positive, with fans praising the art, character design, and the seamless integration of K-pop culture. Some have even drawn comparisons to the popular webtoon and manhwa scenes, where similar crossovers have thrived.

As the comics industry continues to recover from the shutdowns and supply chain issues that plagued it in the early 2020s, the success of titles like KPop Demon Hunters offers hope for a more diverse and inclusive future. Bleeding Cool's LITG column remains a vital barometer for what the readership cares about, and this week, it's all about K-pop and demon hunting.

For fans looking to dive into the series, the graphic novel is available at comic book stores and online retailers. The publisher has hinted at a sequel, capitalizing on the momentum.

Meanwhile, Bleeding Cool will continue to track the story's performance, and if the current trend holds, KPop Demon Hunters may become a lasting hit in the industry





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