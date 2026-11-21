Joshua Foster received a suspended sentence after his two-year-old son fell from a fourth-floor hotel window in Cyprus, prompting urgent safety calls.

Joshua Foster, an AI director at the global accountancy firm KPMG, has issued a harrowing account of the fatal accident that claimed the life of his two-year-old son, Jaxon, during a family vacation in Cyprus. The tragedy occurred at the five-star King Evelthon Hotel in Chlorakas, a coastal village located north of the city of Paphos, on July 12.

Accident Details and Immediate Aftermath

The incident took place on the fourth floor of the hotel where the family was staying. Joshua Foster had temporarily lifted his son up to a raised windowsill to allow the toddler to view the pool area below. The father believed the large paned window to be securely shut, but it was actually open. The two-year-old boy slipped from his grasp and fell thirty-three feet to the ground. Despite Joshua Foster sprinting down the stairs to reach the child, the toddler could not be saved and passed away in his mother's arms as she sang to him.

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The family had chosen this location as a 'happy place' because Mrs. Foster's parents had owned a holiday home there for decades. Joshua Foster, aged 37, and his wife, a 38-year-old physiotherapist, had struggled for years to start a family before welcoming their daughter, aged five, and their son, aged two. The trip was intended to create new memories, mirroring the childhood experiences of their mother-in-law.

Legal Detention and Court Proceedings

Within twenty-four hours of the accident, Joshua Foster was arrested and denied access to a lawyer. He was handcuffed and placed in a police cell for eight days, which is the maximum detention time permitted under local law. During this period, his wife was forced to identify their son's body alone while maintaining composure in front of their grieving five-year-old daughter. He was charged with 'causing death by a rash, thoughtless, or dangerous act' and was initially banned from leaving the country.

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The travel ban was temporarily lifted for one month in August, allowing Joshua Foster to return to the United Kingdom to bury his son. He was required to return to Cyprus in September to face the legal charges. After appearing in court, Joshua Foster pleaded guilty to the charges. The presiding judge noted that the father would feel guilt for the rest of his life, and he was released from the legal process last month following the guilty plea.

Family Grief and Privacy Struggles

The Foster family has fiercely protected their son's identity over the past three months, refusing to release photographs or allow his name to be used. The toddler was identified as Jaxon only last week when an inquest into his death opened in Essex. The Daily Mail has named him with the explicit permission of his parents, acknowledging that his identity became a matter of public record against their initial wishes. His mother has requested anonymity as she continues to process the trauma.

Joshua Foster described the ongoing emotional toll of raising their five-year-old daughter, who understands that her brother is 'in heaven.' He explained that she waves at the sky and blows kisses to him, having lost what she considers her best friend. The family now faces the reality of being an only child household. Joshua Foster stated that simple routines, such as dishing up dinner, trigger painful memories as he instinctively reaches for his son's bowl.

Safety Calls and Future Impact

Speaking from the United Kingdom, Joshua Foster shared these details not to seek sympathy, but to advocate for stricter hotel window safety standards. He emphasized that the large paned windows at the King Evelthon Hotel were perceived as secure by parents, but lacked the necessary safeguards to prevent a child from slipping through. He aims to ensure that no other family endures the legal and emotional torture the Fosters experienced.

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The incident has highlighted the critical need for awareness regarding balcony and window safety in international hotels. Joshua Foster, who has received no payment for this interview, carries the burden of his actions but hopes his story will lead to necessary changes. The family remains devastated, with Joshua Foster noting that he will carry the weight of this tragedy for the rest of his life, while trying to help his daughter navigate her loss.