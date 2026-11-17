KPC Square LLC removes extensive graffiti from the Oceanwide Plaza complex in downtown Los Angeles, marking a pivotal step toward completing the mixed-use development.

New owners KPC Square have completed the extensive removal of graffiti from the Oceanwide Plaza complex in downtown Los Angeles. The cleanup marks a decisive shift for the site, which was long known as the Graffiti Towers due to heavy tagging on its unfinished facades. Crews finished work on all 250 balconies by October 20, leaving only minor touch-ups on specific exterior windows.

The Los Angeles Oceanwide Plaza stands at 1101 S. Flower St., directly across from the Convention Center. This 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development had stalled since 2019 when Beijing-based developer Oceanwide Holdings could no longer finance construction. The project remains a central piece of the city's economic corridor linking the Convention Center, Crypto.com Arena, and LA LIVE.

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City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado celebrated the progress during a news conference last week near the Convention Center. She described the cleanup as a new dawn for the city and a milestone toward transforming the neglected development. Jurado emphasized that Angelenos deserve the benefits of new housing, jobs, and economic opportunity in the heart of downtown.

Kali Chaudhuri, founder and chairman of the KPC Group, stated that removing the graffiti restores pride and confidence in the property. He declared that the team is changing the story of what was left unfinished and is excited to create something the entire city can be proud of. Chaudhuri confirmed that the group is advancing efforts to close the sale and secure the site for future construction.

The transition to new ownership follows a $517 million sale agreement approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Deborah Saltzman in July. The city withdrew its objection to the sale after KPC Square agreed to remove visible graffiti immediately and finish the work within 90 days. This agreement paved the way for the new joint venture to take control of the stalled development.

KPC Square is a joint venture between the KPC Group and Lendlease. The company is currently in the process of purchasing the Oceanwide Plaza site while advancing plans to complete the existing project. DSI Consulting and the bankruptcy estate have worked to facilitate this transition and help navigate the bankruptcy process.

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DSI Consulting President Bradley Sharp noted that Oceanwide Plaza is finally turning a corner and that the transformation is remarkable. He praised the collaboration between KPC Square, the city, and other stakeholders. Sharp expressed pride in playing a role in moving the property forward and setting the stage for a new chapter in downtown Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass highlighted the strategic importance of the site in restoring confidence and revitalizing downtown. She stated that the city is unlocking the economic potential of one of Los Angeles's most strategic destinations. Bass emphasized that this revitalization is critical ahead of a transformative decade for the city's growth and innovation.

With the visual blight largely gone, the focus is shifting back to structural completion and construction. The three unfinished buildings will see continued work on finalizing the apartment structure. KPC Square plans to spend hundreds of millions more to complete the $1 billion development.

City officials remain committed to building on the momentum achieved collaboratively with city departments and community stakeholders. The aim is to re-energize the dynamism of this neighborhood while driving economic growth. The successful cleanup demonstrates a clear marker of progress and active local engagement.

The completion of the graffiti removal signifies the end of years of stagnation and neglect at the downtown site. KPC Square is leveraging its financial and construction expertise to evaluate the property. Their immediate goal is to establish a feasible path toward restarting construction.

The site continues to serve as a symbol of what could be achieved with proper investment and management. The removal of the tagging represents a major visual and symbolic victory for the revitalization efforts. Developers believe in the future of downtown Los Angeles and are committed to bringing new life to this property.

As KPC Square moves forward, the complex is primed for the next phase of development. The company is working to close the sale and secure the restoration of the buildings. This progress brings the project closer to its original vision of housing, hotel space, and retail stores.

The collaboration between public officials and private developers has been crucial in advancing this milestone. The city has shown its support by actively engaging with the new ownership team. This partnership aims to ensure the project reflects the future downtown Los Angeles deserves.

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The cleanup effort was a requirement for the bankruptcy sale approval. Crews worked diligently to meet the city's deadline for removing the tagging. Their success has removed a significant barrier to the project's resumption.

Oceanwide Plaza remains one of the most prominent stalled developments in the city. Its completion is seen as vital for the broader South Park district. The new owners are eager to demonstrate their commitment to the area's revitalization.

The removal of the graffiti has received widespread praise from community leaders. Many residents view the cleanup as a necessary step toward normalcy. The visual improvement helps restore the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

KPC Square plans to continue its urgent work to secure and construct the development. The team draws upon years of experience in large-scale urban projects. Their expertise is essential for navigating the complexities of finishing the complex.

The city of Los Angeles continues to monitor the progress of the project closely. Officials are committed to ensuring that the new owners deliver on their promises. The successful cleanup sets a positive precedent for future developments.

As the final touches are applied to the building's exterior, the focus shifts to interior work. The three towers will eventually house thousands of residents and visitors. The retail and hotel spaces will add vibrancy to the downtown core.

The completion of the graffiti removal is a significant achievement for all involved parties. It marks the end of a long and difficult chapter for the Oceanwide Plaza complex. The site is now ready for its next phase of transformation.

Developers and city officials are united in their vision for the future of downtown Los Angeles. The successful cleanup demonstrates that collaboration can overcome significant obstacles. The project serves as a beacon of hope for the city's economic recovery.