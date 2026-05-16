KPBS Investigation: Nonprofit Tax Breaks for Ice Detention Center

A new KPBS investigation reveals that the nonprofit that owns an Ice detention center in Imperial County has received millions in tax breaks for years.

Hey , everyone , I'm Andrew Bracken. On today's show , an Ice detention center in Imperial County has been getting a special tax break for years.

Plus , a look at the race for California's 75th State Assembly seat. Then we take you inside the newsrooms and on the beats of reporters in Tijuana and learn more about the challenges they face. KPBS roundtable starts now. Right now , more than 5000 people are being held in California's eight Ice facilities.

That includes the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico. A new KPBS investigation finds that the nonprofit that owns the facility has received millions in tax breaks. Joining me to tell us more about it is Corey Suzuki. He's South Bay and Imperial Valley reporter here at KPBS. Hey , Corey





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California's Eight Ice Facilities Detention Center Tax Breaks Nonprofit Federal Government Border Patrol Economic Development

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