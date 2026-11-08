Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Split Rumors With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian dismisses marriage rumors on The Kardashians, revealing she and Travis Barker are finalizing renovations in their shared Los Angeles mansion.

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian has publicly dismissed persistent rumors suggesting she is separating from her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. During the latest episode of the family documentary series The Kardashians, which streams on Hulu, the 47-year-old entrepreneur addressed the speculation directly after her publicist questioned her about the claims during a car ride.

Denying Separation Speculation

Kardashian, who is married to Barker, described the reports of their impending split as completely fabricated. She recalled a specific conversation with her publicist where the agent presented a magazine report claiming the couple no longer lived together and were in the process of breaking up. Kardashian responded with defiance, instructing her team to tell the publications to print the story just to expose its absurdity.

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The reality star expressed disbelief at the public's gullibility, noting that people actually believe these baseless claims. She attributed the surge in negative gossip to a single viral video on TikTok, which she characterized as dumb and misleading. Kardashian found it bizarre that such a trivial digital artifact could generate widespread speculation about her marriage stability.

Finalizing Home Renovations

Far from living apart, visual evidence from the episode shows Kardashian and Barker actively working together on their shared residence. The footage captures the couple finalizing extensive renovations to their mansion, indicating a deep commitment to improving their living space. This physical collaboration serves as a tangible rebuttal to the rumors, highlighting their ongoing joint efforts to create a home environment.

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Kardashian shared her enthusiasm for the updated property, expressing excitement about hosting future events and family gatherings. She told her friends and family members present in the vehicle that she eagerly anticipates cooking elaborate meals, hosting movie nights, and organizing barbecues for everyone she loves.

The reality TV star emphasized her desire to make the home feel magical for their combined family unit. This statement underscores her focus on building a warm and inviting atmosphere for their children and extended relatives, rather than retreating from the relationship as the rumors suggested.

Family Dynamics and Support

The episode also highlights the strong bond between Kardashian and her stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, who is currently 20 years old. Viewers saw the young woman applying makeup for Kardashian, showcasing a moment of closeness and mutual affection within their blended family structure. This interaction provides further evidence of the integrated and harmonious nature of their household.

Travis Barker, aged 50, has previously addressed health concerns that may have fueled public anxiety. Earlier in October, the drummer underwent surgery for a cubital tunnel release to address nerve damage in his arm and hand. He shared a hospital selfie with Kardashian, crediting his recovery progress and noting that the procedure was necessary to maintain his ability to perform at a high level.

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Kardashian remained a supportive presence during Barker's recovery period. She shared images of herself kissing him in the hospital, which Barker captioned with affectionate remarks about having his beautiful wife by his side. The couple, who wed in the spring of 2022, have been navigating both public scrutiny and private health challenges together.

Halloween Costumes and Health Updates

The couple recently marked Halloween by embracing a theme inspired by the film Scarface. Kardashian posted photos from a professional photoshoot where she and Barker dressed as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock. They posed alongside a vintage convertible car, with Barker quoting the famous line, The eyes, Chico. They never lie, referencing Al Pacino's character.

This festive appearance followed Barker's medical procedure, demonstrating his quick return to public life. He explained that the nerve issue arose after a show last month, causing numbness that required immediate medical attention. His decision to undergo surgery early was aimed at preventing long-term damage and ensuring he could continue his musical career without interruption.

New episodes of The Kardashians continue to air on Thursdays on Hulu, offering fans regular updates on the family's personal and professional lives. The latest installment serves as a definitive statement against the rumors, reinforcing the stability of Kardashian and Barker's marriage through their actions and shared activities.