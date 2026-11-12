Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies Pregnancy Rumors and Family Plans

Kourtney Kardashian addresses monthly pregnancy fears and shares her stance on having a fourth child following a health scare and miscarriage with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian has directly addressed persistent rumors regarding a potential fourth pregnancy, clarifying that her recent physical symptoms were related to health changes rather than a new conception. The reality television star, who is 47 years old, explained during the November 12 episode of her podcast that she frequently experiences doubts about her fertility status due to irregular hormonal shifts. These fluctuations have led to a recurring monthly confusion about whether she is expecting a child, a topic she discussed openly to dispel speculation about her family life with husband Travis Barker.

Menopause Symptoms and Health Changes

Kardashian detailed her recent medical journey, revealing that she had not experienced a menstrual cycle for 140 days, which initially led her to believe she had entered full menopause. However, her body responded differently in the subsequent three months, with cycles returning every 28 days. This sudden return of regular cycles has caused her to question her reproductive status monthly, prompting her to ask herself if she is pregnant. The 47-year-old entrepreneur emphasized that while she is still breastfeeding, these irregularities have created a period of uncertainty regarding her hormonal health and potential fertility windows.

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Stance on Expanding the Family

Questions about whether a fourth child is on the horizon have persisted since Kardashian became a mother in 2009 with the birth of her son Mason, fathered with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick. She later welcomed a daughter named Penelope in 2012 and a son named Reign in 2014. While she has not announced any current plans for another baby, Kardashian did not rule out the possibility of an accidental pregnancy, noting that she and Barker are not strictly careful about preventing conception. Her comments suggest that while a fourth child is not currently planned, the couple remains open to the unpredictability of family growth as their lives evolve.

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History of Pregnancy Health Scare

Kardashian's perspective on pregnancy is heavily influenced by a traumatic health emergency she experienced prior to the birth of her son Rocky with Barker. Three months before his safe delivery, she was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery, a situation that profoundly altered her understanding of maternal health. She expressed deep gratitude to her medical team for saving her baby's life, as well as to Barker, who left his music tour to support her, and her mother, who stayed by her side. The experience exposed her to the intense fear and vulnerability that many mothers face, a reality she had not encountered during her previous three relatively easy pregnancies.

Shared Grief Over Previous Miscarriage

The couple also opened up about the emotional toll of losing a baby before Rocky's birth, sharing this pain in the Hulu documentary