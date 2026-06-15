Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker suffered devastating miscarriage 6 months into relationship: ‘We cried for days’

The “Kardashians” stars did in vitro fertilization five times before naturally conceiving son Rocky, born in November 2023.

The couple made the revelation in the drummer’s new documentary, “ Travis Barker : Louder Than Fear,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. However, at a doctor’s appointment at the three-month mark, the duo were told their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian said in the documentary. “We cried for days. ”In 2021, the pair learned Kardashian was pregnant with a baby girl they wanted to name Tulip. But at an appointment three months in, the couple were told their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat.

After undergoing five in vitro fertilization attempts over the span of eight months, the pair decided to try to conceive naturally. After Kardashian underwent the procedure in September, she told her Instagram followers how “eternally grateful” she was for Barker’s support.

“Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” will be available to stream on Hulu on August 13. The couple made the revelation in the drummer's new documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian said in the documentary. “We cried for days. ”In 2021, the pair learned Kardashian was pregnant with a baby girl they wanted to name Tulip. But at an appointment three months in, the couple were told their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat.

After undergoing five in vitro fertilization attempts over the span of eight months, the pair decided to try to conceive naturally.





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