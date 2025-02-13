Kourtney Kardashian Almost Quit 'The Kardashians' Show: Khloé Reveals

Khloé Kardashian spills the tea on how her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, nearly left their family's Hulu hit show. Kim Kardashian's intervention helped Kourtney reconsider her decision. Khloé also shares her thoughts on which sister might be next to have another baby.

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, almost decided to leave the family's Hulu reality show. Khloé shared her apprehension during an interview with E! News on February 10, 2025, stating that she was 'terrified' when Kim Kardashian stepped in to talk with Kourtney.

While Khloé didn't delve into the specifics of their conversation, she acknowledged that viewers would have to wait for the show to unfold and see how it played out. Khloé clarified that she wasn't involved in the situation, stating, 'It was not my doing and I think I was a little baby and I wasn’t involved for that because somehow I’m always in the middle of them. I’m like, ‘I don’t have a dog in this fight, I’m good.’”Fortunately, the sisters were able to reconcile, and Kourtney ultimately decided to stay on the show. Khloé believes Kim played a key role in resolving the conflict, stating that she had no part in it. She jokingly referred to the sisters' habit of sweeping their problems under the rug, leading to them resurfacing later.Khloé also took the opportunity to speculate on which of her sisters might be the next to expand their families. She playfully dismissed the idea of it being her but suggested that Kourtney, who already has four children, might be the most likely candidate due to her love for pregnancy and motherhood. She explained, 'She loves having babies and being pregnant, so I can totally see her having another one.' Khloé further shared how becoming a mother herself has given her a newfound appreciation for her mother, Kris Jenner. She expressed a deeper level of respect for Kris since becoming a parent, acknowledging their close relationship despite some 'zesty' moments they experienced together in the past





