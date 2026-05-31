Kostyuk Stuns Swiatek at French Open to Reach Quarterfinals

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk defeats four-time champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 to reach her first French Open quarterfinal, extending her clay winning streak to 16 matches. She will face compatriot Elina Svitolina, ensuring a Ukrainian semifinalist for the first time in the professional era. Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea also advances to her second Roland Garros quarterfinal, 17 years after her first.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk continued her dominant clay-court season on Sunday by defeating four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 in the fourth round, ending Swiatek's birthday on a sour note.

The 15th-seeded Kostyuk, who had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek without winning a set, showcased remarkable defense and aggressive shot-making to advance to her first Roland Garros quarterfinal. The match was a tense baseline battle from the start, with Swiatek showing uncharacteristic nerves. She double-faulted multiple times, including two in the 12th game of the first set, allowing Kostyuk to level at 5-5 and then seal the set with a backhand passing shot.

Swiatek briefly left the court after the set, while Kostyuk kept warm by stretching and even dancing to the stadium music. When play resumed, Swiatek broke early but immediately handed the break back with a double fault and errors. Kostyuk then won the last five games to close out the match in straight sets.

'The most important thing that I've been doing this whole time is really just trying to enjoy,' Kostyuk said. 'It's helping. I want to keep enjoying. I try not to focus at all on winning or losing because I'm not playing tennis to win, I'm playing tennis because I love it.

' Kostyuk's victory extended her winning streak on clay to 16 matches, following titles in Madrid and Rouen earlier this season. She will face compatriot Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, guaranteeing a Ukrainian semifinalist at Roland Garros for the first time in the professional era. Svitolina, the seventh seed, rallied past Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to set up the all-Ukrainian clash.

After dropping the first set, Svitolina regained her composure and dominated from the baseline, winning 12 of the final 14 games.

'There's going to be Ukraine in the semifinals, so it's already amazing,' said Svitolina, reflecting on the war in her home country. 'I think in such a difficult situation right now in the war, with the invasion, it's really, really difficult, and I think it's really inspiring for the next generation to really believe that it is possible one day to play on this court and win.

' The quarterfinal match will be a significant moment for Ukrainian tennis, as both players have used their platforms to speak out against the Russian invasion. Kostyuk and Svitolina have been outspoken advocates for peace, and their success on the court has provided a source of national pride. The winner will advance to the semifinals, continuing a remarkable run for Ukrainian tennis at the French Open.

In other action, Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea advanced to her second Roland Garros quarterfinal, 17 years after her first, by defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu 6-3, 7-6 (4). The 35-year-old Cirstea, who plans to retire at the end of the season, showed the experience and maturity that have kept her competitive on tour for nearly two decades.

The gap between her first and second quarterfinal appearances in Paris is the longest at a single major by any woman in the Open Era.

'There is no expiration date for ambition and for dreams,' Cirstea said. 'I think back then I was a kid, just started on tour. Now I have so many years behind me. I have so much experience, maturity.

I feel I'm a completely different player.

' Cirstea's journey has been remarkable, and her deep run at this year's French Open serves as a testament to her perseverance. The tournament has been marked by surprises, with the early exits of top seeds Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, and the absence of Carlos Alcaraz due to injury. The women's draw in particular has opened up, creating opportunities for lower-seeded players and veterans alike to make deep runs at Roland Garros.

The French Open has also seen a relief from the intense heatwave that plagued the first week, with temperatures dropping to a more comfortable 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) on Sunday. This change in weather conditions may have played a role in the matches, allowing players to perform at their best without the oppressive heat.

As the tournament progresses into the second week, the focus shifts to the quarterfinals, where the remaining contenders will battle for a spot in the semifinals. For Ukraine, the success of Kostyuk and Svitolina is a bright spot amid the ongoing conflict, and their performances have inspired fans at home and abroad. The all-Ukrainian quarterfinal is a historic moment for the country and a testament to the strength and resilience of its athletes.

Whether it's Kostyuk's relentless defense and winning streak or Svitolina's fighting spirit, Ukrainian tennis is making its mark on the world stage at Roland Garros





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Marta Kostyuk Iga Swiatek Upset Clay Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Open betting picks, odds: Target Iga Swiatek’s dominance at Roland-Garros to continueThe string of upsets on the Men’s side has been the talk of the Open, but among the Women, a familiar name is emerging toward the Final.

Read more »

Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek on her birthday to reach a first French Open quarterfinalMarta Kostyuk reaches the French Open quarterfinals for the first time by defeating Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1

Read more »

Marta Kostyuk Stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open, Setting Up Potential First-Time Women's ChampionIn a stunning upset at Roland Garros, Marta Kostyuk defeated four-time champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 on the Polish star's 25th birthday. Kostyuk's victory, coupled with Coco Gauff's earlier elimination, has opened the draw for a first-time women's champion in Paris. The 15th-ranked Ukrainian extended her clay-court winning streak to 16 matches and is now a strong contender for the title.

Read more »

Marta Kostyuk stuns 4-time champion Iga Swiatek on big day for Ukraine at French OpenThere will be a first-time women’s champion at Roland Garros this year, with two Ukrainian players among the top contenders

Read more »