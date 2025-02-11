Kostyuk Stuns Gauff in Doha Open Upset

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk delivered a stunning upset victory against Coco Gauff in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 in Doha. Kostyuk's aggressive play and consistent serving proved too much for Gauff, who struggled to find her rhythm.

The first Masters 1000 tournament of the WTA season kicked off yesterday in Doha, and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025, also known as the Doha Open , has already witnessed a stunning upset. On Tuesday, Marta Kostyuk delivered a convincing victory against Coco Gauff in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5. Kostyuk dominated from the start, applying relentless pressure on Gauff with her deep groundstrokes and intelligent court coverage.

The American, renowned for her speed and defensive prowess, struggled to find her rhythm against Kostyuk's aggressive pace. Kostyuk's ability to convert break points (5 out of 9) and maintain a high serving percentage (66% on first serves and 75% on second serves) proved decisive. Conversely, Gauff committed seven double faults and struggled with her serve, landing only 59% of her first serves and 50% of her second serves. Gauff was also unable to capitalize on her break point opportunities, converting only 2 out of 3. Although Gauff initially took a commanding 4-2 lead in the second set, she eventually succumbed to Kostyuk's relentless pressure. This victory marks a significant milestone for Kostyuk, who has been consistently climbing the rankings and establishing herself as a formidable force on the WTA tour. The Ukrainian tennis star, currently ranked World No. 21, continues to secure victories against top-ten players. Kostyuk has now amassed nine wins against players ranked in the top ten, with this being her first triumph against a top-ten player in 2025. It also marks her first win against Gauff after three previous losses, including two last year. After the match, Kostyuk remarked, 'Coco is an incredible fighter. We always have incredible matches. If you haven’t seen our matches, go on YouTube and watch it.' Meanwhile, this loss represents one of Gauff's worst setbacks since her US Open campaign last summer. She finished 2024 on a strong note and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open last month. Kostyuk will next face the winner of the match between Magda Linette and Magdalena Frech in the Round of 16. Should she emerge victorious, Kostyuk could potentially face Paula Badosa or Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals





