Kostyuk Shows Emotional Strength After missile Strikes in Ukraine During French Open

Marta Kostyuk, the world number 15 and recent Madrid Open champion, defied the tense atmosphere to win her opening match against Oksana Selekhmeteva, however, was visibly moved during post match interviews when discussing the recent attacks on Ukraine. Despite her own courageous statements, Kostyuk moved visibly distressed by the events in her native Ukraine, when in the hours before before competing, a missile struck near to her parents home and destroyed the house.

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk shared an emotional moment after a Russia n missile narrowly missed her parents' house just hours before her opening match at the French Open , as a new wave of attacks on Ukraine 's capital Kyiv left four dead and nearly 100 people injured.

The attacks occurred 100 meters from Kostyuk's parents' house, which was destroyed in the missile strikes, causing her to cry and cancel her comments to the press. Despite her recent victory over Russian player Oksana Selekhmeteva, Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her, calling it a difficult moment in a difficult time for Ukraine





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French Open Marta Kostyuk Ukraine Tennis Russia Oksana Selekhmeteva Kyiv

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