Kosovo Holds Early Parliamentary Election Amid Political Impasse

Voters in Kosovo headed to the polls Sunday for an early parliamentary election, the third in 18 months, in an attempt to unlock a political impasse in the small Balkan nation that is striving to join the European Union and NATO.

People pass by a giant election poster of acting prime minister Albin Kurti , in capital Pristina, Kosovo , Friday, June 5, 2026, ahead of snap parliamentary election s on June 7.

Vjosa Osmani, Kosovo former president, waves to supporter at the closing political rally of the Democratic League of Kosovo , in capital Pristina on Friday, June 5, 2026. People wait at a bus station displaying election posters in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Friday, June 5, 2026, ahead of snap parliamentary elections on June 7.

– Voters in Kosovo headed to the polls Sunday for an early parliamentary election, the third in 18 months, in an attempt to unlock a political impasse in the small Balkan nation that is striving to join the European Union and NATO.

Sunday's ballot was scheduled after the main political parties failed to agree by a March deadline on who should replace formeralready hit hard by the global energy crisis and rising fuel prices. One of the youngest and poorest countries in Europe. But Kosovo’s president is elected by at least 80 lawmakers in the 120-member assembly, requiring a broader political consensus.

Kurti is being challenged by the two main opposition parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo, which have accused him of seeking to impose full control over all political institutions in the country.

“Today is a sunny Sunday, a very important day for democracy in Kosovo," Kurti said upon voting. “I hope the people of Kosovo once again will show their maturity as always, with a very high turnout. ” Former president Osmani is running on the opposition LDK list in the election, having turned against Kurti after he refused to back her for a second term.

Osmani on Sunday expressed “great optimism” that the election will"take us out of the repeated crisis that has damaged our country, both domestically and beyond our borders. ” While the key players blamed each other for the crisis, their inability to reach a compromise has fueled disappointment among Kosovo’s around 2 million voters, who want the government to focus on the economy and living standards instead.

Analysts still don't expect major changes in the election outcome compared to the previous vote in December. Arton Smajli, 42, a resident of the capital, Pristina, is hoping for a “positive change. ” He said that “we are tired, but the will for change is greater than that. ” Sejdi Shala, 73, is also optimistic the election will bring"stability of the institutions and the society.

” The institutional vacuum, without a stable government, has delayed access to the EU and other international funds available to the country.during a visit last week, urged Kosovo to end the political stalemate and unite over the goal of EU integration. Kosovo has been recognized by the United States and most EU countries, but not by Serbia and its allies, Russia and China.

Pristina and Belgrade have been told they must mend relations to move forward with their EU membership bids. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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