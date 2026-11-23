A Los Angeles jury awarded tenants Andrew and Brigid Elrod 7.65 million dollars against landlord K3 Holdings LLC, finding the company negligent in building maintenance and guilty of harassing and retaliating against tenants. Evidence presented during the trial included testimony suggesting the use of fake law enforcement uniforms to intimidate Latino tenants and communications indicating discriminatory practices. The verdict included 3.15 million dollars in punitive damages and reflects broader concerns about the company's business practices across its portfolio.

A Koreatown apartment building at 974 S. Gramercy Place, where a jury found landlord K3 Holdings harassed and retaliated against former tenants, resulting in a $7.65-million verdict.

A jury delivered a $7.65 million verdict Friday, finding that a Koreatown landlord was negligent in maintaining one of its apartment buildings and that it harassed and retaliated against a couple for their tenant organizing activities.

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The 11-1 verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court awarded tenants Andrew and Brigid Elrod $4.5 million for past and future non-economic damages, including inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation and emotional distress and added $3.15 million in punitive damages against During the trial last week, a former K3 asset manager testified that the company’s principal, Nathan Kadisha, suggested that employees could wear fake Immigration and Customs Enforcement uniforms to scare Latino tenants into leaving one building and that he didn’t want them to rent to African Americans. The Elrods alleged that K3 Holdings LLC used poor maintenance, illegal construction and intimidation to pressure below-market tenants to accept “buyouts” so it could raise rents across the 39 buildings in its portfolio.

The verdict applied only to their building at 974 S. Gramercy Place, but evidence introduced at trial “was very much about the company’s business practices at many buildings,” said one of the Elrods’ attorneys, Jacob Woocher. The evidence included Kadisha’s text messages and emails .

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In one, Kadisha wrote to a colleague that forcing tenants to relocate during construction would “be a very strong case to take the buyout,” according to a statement on the verdict issued by the Los Angeles Tenants Union. In a 30-page verdict composed of dozens of questions, the jury found that K3 and its subsidiaries had increased rent and cut utilities to pressure tenants to leave and engaged in harassment as defined by the city’s 2021The Elrods helped form a tenants’ association in their building after a limited liability corporation controlled by K3 purchased it in 2021, Tenants Union organizer Rose Lenehan said.

They then began participating with the K3 Tenant Council, a group affiliated with the Tenants Union. The Elrods were served eviction notices after participating in a sit-in protest over what they alleged were illegal and unsafe construction practices, Lenehan said. Under repeated eviction threats, they moved out in 2023. On its website, K3 describes itself as a family-owned real estate investment group providing affordable housing.

“Our mission is built on the belief that housing is a fundamental human right,” the website says. “By focusing on impact investing in under-resourced communities, we strive to provide quality and affordable living spaces. We prioritize responsible development and building sustainable communities.characterized the company as “committed to renovating and improving its properties while also keeping them affordable, rather than using those improvements as a premise for massive rent hikes as larger firms often do.

” “That’s totally comical given everything we saw them do to people who they were just trying to displace as well as people who were trying to organize,” Lenehan said. Lenehan said several other tenants who joined the 2022 lawsuit later settled, but the Elrods declined and pressed ahead. They were represented at trial by the Los Angeles Center for Community Law and Action and Alfredo Nava of the Law Office of Alfredo Nava.

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