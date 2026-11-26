Manhattan’s K-Town notched the third-biggest jump in owner-occupied homes citywide, and it wasn’t because renters fled.

, better known for late-night barbecue and karaoke than for homebuyers, has seen its share of owner-occupied homes more than double over the past decade, according to a new PropertyShark analysis.occupied homes in 2024, up from just 14.3% in 2014.

That 15.5 percentage point leap landed the compact Midtown enclave at No. 3 on the citywide list of neighborhoods where owners grew their footprint the most. Manhattan’s Koreatown has seen its share of owner-occupied homes more than double in a decade, climbing from 14.3 percent in 2014 to 29.8 percent in 2024 and ranking third citywide for owner growth in a new PropertyShark analysis.

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“Koreatown’s jump in the share of owner-occupied homes reflects an increase in owner-occupied homes, rather than renters leaving the neighborhood,” Laura McGregor, a senior writer at PropertyShark and the report’s author, told The Post. The raw numbers back her up. Owner-occupied homes swelled from 111 to 294 over the 10-year stretch, a gain of roughly 165%. Rentals, meanwhile, barely budged, inching up from 664 to 693.