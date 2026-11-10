Korean Intern Remake Starring Choi Min-sik Now Streaming Free on YouTube

The Korean adaptation of The Intern, featuring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee, is now available for free on YouTube following its September 2026 theatrical release.

The Korean remake of the 2015 film The Intern is now available to watch for free on YouTube. This digital release follows the movie's initial debut in South Korean theaters on September 16, 2026. The streaming availability marks a significant shift from its exclusive cinematic run to a broader audience.

Streaming Release Details and Access

The film has officially transitioned from limited theater screenings to widespread digital distribution. Viewers can access the content directly through the platform without any subscription fees. This move expands the reach of the adaptation beyond the initial theatrical window that concluded earlier this year.

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Cast and Creative Team Overview

The Korean adaptation stars Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee in the lead roles. Choi plays Ki-ho, a retiree with 37 years of professional experience who joins a fashion startup as a senior intern. Han portrays Sun-woo, the company's young CEO. Kim Do-young directed the remake, which also features Kim Jun-han and Ryu Hye-young.

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Original Film Context and Legacy

The original story was written and directed by Nancy Meyers. It follows Robert De Niro's character Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who takes up an internship at an online fashion company. He forms a close friendship with Jules Ostin, the CEO played by Anne Hathaway. The film brought his professional experience to the workplace in a unique narrative structure.

Global Adaptations and Market Interest

The original story has drawn interest from other markets globally. Japan's Riding a Unicorn, released in 2022, shares a similar workplace premise but is not an official remake of The Intern. The television series follows a young startup CEO who hires an older employee, exploring workplace relationships and career changes. An Indian remake has been in development for years with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan announced as leads in 2020.