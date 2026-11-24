Explore how K-pop idols like BTS members and Girls Generation stars are driving global sales for Korean beauty brands including Beauty of Joseon, TIRTIR, and COSRX.

Major retailers are slashing prices on beloved Korean skincare and makeup products endorsed by K-pop stars, with discounts reaching up to 43 percent during the Black Friday sales season. This significant price drop provides a timely opportunity for global consumers to access high-efficacy formulations from brands that have established deep connections with the international entertainment industry. The sale covers a wide array of viral favorites, ranging from overnight lip treatments to advanced sunscreens and multi-shade cushion foundations.

BTS member Jin solidified his status as Laneige's first-ever male ambassador in 2024, bringing substantial star power to the brand's cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask. This overnight treatment features a berry fruit complex, vitamin C, and nourishing butters designed to replenish moisture and leave lips feeling soft by morning. The current discount allows shoppers to secure this hydration-rich formula at a reduced cost, making it an accessible entry point for those seeking premium lip care.

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BTS member Suga further elevated Mixsoon's reputation when he showcased the Bean Sunscreen in a BangtanTV vlog filmed in Busan. He demonstrated the product's lightweight texture and no-white-cast finish before embarking on a ten-kilometer run, highlighting its suitability for active lifestyles. The sunscreen delivers robust SPF 50 protection and layers comfortably under makeup, ensuring that daily sun protection remains a seamless and effective part of any skincare regimen.

Girls Generation member Tiffany Young became a brand ambassador and muse for Beauty of Joseon in 2023, lending her expertise to the Glow Deep Serum. This lightweight treatment utilizes rice bran water, alpha-arbutin, and niacinamide to brighten the appearance of dark spots while delivering a fresh, dewy finish. The serum has become a staple for consumers seeking to address dullness and uneven skin tone without compromising on hydration or skin health.

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BTS member V joined TIRTIR as its global ambassador, bringing further attention to the Mask Fit Red Cushion and its viral complexion products. The cushion foundation offers buildable medium-to-full coverage with a satin glow finish and features an impressive 40-shade range to accommodate diverse skin tones. This inclusive approach has cemented TIRTIR's position on the beauty radar of international fans who prioritize both aesthetic results and broad shade inclusivity.

LE SSERAFIM member Kazuha was named ETUDE's brand muse in 2022, representing the brand with its SoonJung Whip Cleanser. This cleanser produces a cushiony foam that removes everyday impurities without stripping away moisture, thanks to a skin-friendly pH and ingredients like panthenol and madecassoside. It is specifically designed to leave delicate skin feeling comfortable rather than tight, catering to those with sensitive skin types who require a gentle yet effective cleansing routine.

AESTURA's ATOBARRIER365 Cream supports the skin barrier using a combination of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol in a fragrance-free formula. This moisturizer is designed to comfort easily irritated skin while delivering long-lasting hydration without adding unnecessary complexity to a daily routine. It stands out as a reliable option for individuals dealing with dryness or sensitivity who need a robust yet non-irritating barrier repair solution.

MEDIHEAL continues to strengthen its market presence through collaborations with K-pop icons, including I-dle's Minnie and Super Junior's Eunhyuk. The brand's Madecassoside Essential Face Sheet Mask combines hyaluronic acid and ceramides to calm redness and improve uneven tone. Its hypoallergenic and vegan-certified formula makes it particularly appealing to acne-prone skin types seeking soothing relief and intense hydration in a convenient sheet mask format.

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COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Repairing Essence has achieved remarkable viral status, with approximately 60,000 units reportedly purchased on Amazon in a single month. The essence uses snail secretion filtrate to hydrate and soothe dull or dehydrated skin, offering a fast-absorbing texture that integrates easily into existing routines. This enduring popularity underscores the shift in consumer behavior where visible results and ingredient transparency drive sustained demand.

The integration of K-pop culture with skincare marketing has created a robust demand for products like Belif's Aqua Bomb gel moisturizer. This bestseller combines hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to deliver refreshing hydration without a greasy finish, appealing to those who desire moisture without weight. The success of these collaborations demonstrates that celebrity endorsement serves as a primary driver for product discovery, leading to further innovation in barrier-boosting creams and glow-giving serums tailored to diverse skin types.

These Black Friday discounts represent a strategic convergence of entertainment influence and consumer value, allowing fans and skincare enthusiasts alike to invest in proven products at unprecedented price points. The availability of these discounts on items with high global visibility suggests a competitive retail landscape focused on capitalizing on the emotional connection consumers feel toward their favorite artists. As these deals conclude, the enduring popularity of these K-beauty staples points to a lasting shift in global beauty standards toward efficacy and ingredient-conscious formulations.