Korean Adoptees Leave Their Names on a Wall of Hope in Paju

Dozens of Korean adoptees from North America and Europe gathered at Omma Poom Park to attach ceramic nametags to a wall, hoping their birth families might find them. Each tag marks the adoptee's name, birth year, and adoption decade. The park, opened in 2025, also houses a museum with profile pages. Personal stories of Nicole Rieth and Angela Lee-Pack reveal the pain and longing behind the search for roots.

Dozens of Korean adoptees from North America and Europe recently gathered at Omma Poom Park in Paju, South Korea, to leave their names on a wall at a former U.S. military base, hoping that after decades, their birth families might find them.

Misted in rain, they fastened ceramic nametags onto mesh covering a cobblestone wall at Omma Poom Park, meaning mother's embrace in Korean. Each nametag, hand-painted by an artist, carries the adoptee's name, birth year and birthplace. Colors mark the decade of adoption, with most being red and sky blue for the 1970s and 1980s, when foreign adoptions peaked. White tags represent adoptees who died without reunions.

One laminated note fluttered among the tags, left by anonymous parents searching for a child named Bora. The park opened in June 2025 after a yearslong campaign by Paju-based photographer Lee Yong-nam and Me & Korea, an adoptee support group. Lee said his interest in adoption issues grew from searching for a Black-Korean childhood friend likely adopted to America.

On a hill overlooking Omma Poom, a converted U.S. army building serves as a museum, where some 1,000 profile pages are stored, each containing an adoptee's photo, birthdate and message to a birth mother. Paju, near the North Korean border, once hosted U.S. military bases and carries a long memory of foreign adoptions, which began after the 1950-53 Korean War with mixed-race children born to Korean women and American soldiers, regarded as outcasts at home.

Adoptions surged in the 1970s, focusing on fully Korean children from unwed mothers or impoverished families. Thousands were sent annually to the West through the mid-2000s, including over 6,600 a year during the 1980s under Seoul's former military dictatorship. There are so many tiles that hang, and yet that is merely a small fraction of us that exist, said Nicole Rieth, adopted to Michigan at 4 months old in January 1989.

As far as connecting with my birth mother, it's not about gleaning specific information from her or even necessarily seeking a relationship. I've just always wanted to know who I looked like, because I've never had that before. Rieth says becoming a mother to two sons led her to begin searching for her birth mother.

According to her adoption file, Rieth was the third child of a couple who relinquished her in 1988 due to financial hardship during a time when Seoul actively pressured families to have fewer children. She began searching in 2024, but letters sent to her birth mother's last known address went unanswered. Angela Lee-Pack, a Korean adoptee from Canada, described her painful journey.

Growing up in Ontario, she endured severe abuse from her adoptive mother, including being locked in a closet without food. She was later abused in another home, left at 15, and struggled for years before finding stability as an adult. Lee-Pack has visited South Korea twice while searching for her birth mother, putting flyers across Seoul and Jeonju. During her first trip in 2019, a man reached out, believing she was the daughter of a late uncle.

The lead unraveled slowly and painfully. The man later found a woman in her 70s whose background appeared to match, but she denied giving up a child and refused contact. Lee-Pack collapsed in her hotel room and cried. Every time I look in the mirror I wonder who she is and what she looks like, she said of her birth mother.

The thoughts never end. Eva-Lotta Margareta Glader, a Korean adoptee from Sweden, and Ashley E. Terrell from the United States were among those who participated. Christian Jang-Mikkelsen, a Danish adoptee, shared an embrace with Terrell after hanging their tags. The emotional gathering highlights the ongoing search for identity and connection for thousands of Korean adoptees worldwide.

The Wall of Names stands as a physical testament to their hopes and a reminder of the complex history of international adoption from South Korea





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Korean Adoptees Adoption Birth Family Search Omma Poom Park Identity

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