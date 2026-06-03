Korean Adoptees Leave Names on Wall in South Korea, Hoping Birth Mothers Will Find Them

Dozens of Korean adoptees from North America and Europe gathered at a former U.S. military base in South Korea to leave their names on a wall, hoping their birth mothers might still be searching for them after decades. The emotional event highlights the ongoing search for identity and family connections.

Dozens of Korean adoptees from North America and Europe recently gathered at a former U.S. military base in Paju, South Korea , to leave their names on a wall, hoping that after decades, a birth mother might still be looking for them.

The event, held at Omma Poom Park on May 20, 2026, was organized by the Korean-based group Omma Poom, which means 'Mom's Embrace' in Korean. Participants wrote their names, birth dates, and country of adoption on small nametags and attached them to the Wall of Names, a growing memorial that now holds hundreds of tags. For many adoptees, this gesture represents a final, desperate attempt to reconnect with their roots.

The gathering highlights the ongoing emotional struggles of Korean adoptees, many of whom were sent abroad in the decades following the Korean War. According to the group, an estimated 200,000 Korean children have been adopted internationally since the 1950s, with the majority going to the United States, Europe, and Australia. For these adoptees, the search for birth family is often fraught with bureaucratic hurdles, privacy laws, and a lack of comprehensive records.

The Wall of Names serves as both a memorial and a beacon, a place where adoptees can publicly declare their existence in the hope that their biological mothers might see it. One participant, Ashley E. Terrell, a Korean adoptee from the United States, embraced Christian Jang-Mikkelsen, a Korean adoptee from Denmark, after hanging their nametags. The emotional moment captured the shared longing and solidarity among the group.

Nicole Rieth, another American adoptee, spoke with The Associated Press in Seoul about her journey, expressing the profound desire to know her origins. The event also included a ceremony where adoptees placed flowers and observed a moment of silence for those who never found closure. Behind the personal stories lies a broader societal issue. South Korea has faced criticism for its adoption practices in the past, with some alleging that children were taken from their families without proper consent.

In recent years, the government has made efforts to improve transparency and support adoptees searching for their roots, including a national adoption database. However, many adoptees still face significant challenges. Angela Lee-Pack, a Canadian adoptee, was seen in Seoul attaching flyers with her photos to a newspaper stand, a common but often ineffective method of searching. The Wall of Names project was inspired by similar initiatives in other countries and has become a symbol of hope and resilience.

It also serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of international adoption on all parties involved. As more adoptees add their names to the wall, the collective hope is that one day, the wall might help reunite families and heal old wounds. The event was covered by AP video journalist Yong Jun Chang, with photos by Ahn Young-joon capturing the poignant moments





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Korean Adoptees Birth Mothers Identity Search Reunion South Korea

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Korean Adoptees Leave Their Names on a Wall of Hope in PajuDozens of Korean adoptees from North America and Europe gathered at Omma Poom Park to attach ceramic nametags to a wall, hoping their birth families might find them. Each tag marks the adoptee's name, birth year, and adoption decade. The park, opened in 2025, also houses a museum with profile pages. Personal stories of Nicole Rieth and Angela Lee-Pack reveal the pain and longing behind the search for roots.

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