Korea Post confirmed a data breach affecting 113,855 registered mail recipients. Personal details including addresses were exposed during a November cyberattack. Full details on the incident and response follow.

Korea Post has confirmed that a significant cyberattack on its Internet Post Office service resulted in the unauthorized exposure of personal data belonging to at least 113,855 registered mail recipients. The postal service announced these specific figures on Saturday, noting that the initial count was derived from a detailed analysis of records generated on a single day during the incident. Officials stated that they are currently investigating the full scope of the breach to determine if the total number of affected individuals is higher than the confirmed count.

The breach occurred when attackers exploited a vulnerability in the mobile site feature that allows customers to change their delivery locations. Through this specific entry point, the intruders accessed sensitive records for registered mail that was in transit for delivery between 17 and 24 November. The exposed information included names, residential addresses, and phone numbers associated with these mail items, compromising the privacy of individuals who utilized the service during that specific week.

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Korea Post detected signs of the unauthorized access and subsequently alerted the police on Wednesday. Upon identifying the threat, the organization took immediate defensive measures to contain the situation. These actions included temporarily suspending several online services, most notably the feature that permits customers to alter delivery destinations. Furthermore, the postal service blocked access to its mobile site from all overseas IP addresses to prevent further intrusions from external sources.

Park In-hwan, the chief executive of Korea Post, issued a formal apology to the public and affected customers for the concern caused by the security failure. He emphasized that the organization is conducting a thorough investigation into the root cause of the incident. Park In-hwan committed to doing his utmost to prevent any recurrence of such events and to maintain public trust in the postal service's ability to safeguard sensitive customer information.

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The incident has drawn attention because it follows a series of data breaches at other South Korean financial institutions and public agencies in recent weeks. This pattern of cybersecurity failures has raised broader concerns about the security infrastructure of critical national services in South Korea. The Korea Post case adds to a growing list of high-profile data leaks that have impacted public confidence in digital service providers across the country.

While the current confirmed figure stands at 113,855 affected recipients, Korea Post continues its investigation to refine these numbers. The agency is working to ascertain whether records from days other than the one initially analyzed were also compromised. Customers whose data was exposed are being advised to remain vigilant for potential fraudulent activities, given that the breached data included contact details and physical addresses.

The suspension of the delivery location change feature and the blocking of overseas IP addresses remain in effect as part of the ongoing security protocol. Korea Post is expected to release further updates as the investigation progresses and as they implement additional security measures to protect customer data. The incident highlights the critical need for robust cybersecurity defenses in public-facing digital services.