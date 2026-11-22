South Korean cosmetics exports hit $11.1 billion in nine months of 2026, fueling record revenues for contract manufacturers Cosmax and Kolmar Korea as they expand capacity globally.

Korea's cosmetics exports surged to a record $11.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026, representing a 31.1 percent increase from the previous year. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety confirmed this figure, which brings the total within striking distance of the full-year record of $11.4 billion established in 2025. With three months remaining in the year, the industry is positioned to potentially break its own annual benchmarks once again.

The United States remains the primary export destination, accounting for $2.35 billion in sales. China followed as the second-largest market with $1.58 billion, while Japan contributed $890 million. These figures confirm that K-beauty has solidified its position beyond traditional Asian strongholds, with Western markets driving significant portion of the current growth trajectory.

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Contract manufacturers Cosmax and Kolmar Korea reported exceptional financial results for the third quarter of 2026, driven by this surge in global orders. Cosmax posted consolidated revenue of 875.8 billion won, equivalent to $657.5 million, marking a 49.5 percent year-on-year surge. The company nearly doubled its operating profit to 83.3 billion won, reflecting intense demand for its manufacturing services.

Kolmar Korea mirrored this momentum with its own quarterly records, increasing revenue by 21.3 percent to 828.2 billion won. Its operating profit rose sharply by 40.5 percent to reach 81.9 billion won. These figures underscore the financial strength of the Original Development Manufacturer model, where specialized producers formulate and manufacture products for client brands without bearing the marketing risks associated with consumer labels.

The ODM model has become central to the success of brands such as Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab, Anua, and Medicube. This structure allows emerging labels to bypass the high barriers of entry associated with building proprietary factories and extensive research departments. Instead, these brands outsource formulation, testing, and production to specialized manufacturers who can rapidly respond to shifting consumer trends.

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Unlike traditional manufacturing arrangements, the ODM model distributes risk across multiple clients. Cosmax and Kolmar Korea work with dozens of independent brands rather than depending on a single corporate account. This diversification has proven remarkably resilient, allowing the manufacturers to absorb market fluctuations in specific regions or product categories while maintaining steady production volumes.

Kolmar Korea is pursuing a strategy centered on strengthening its domestic manufacturing infrastructure with a new investment of 173.3 billion won. The company is constructing a new basic-skincare plant in Sejong, scheduled for completion by 2028. This facility aims to leverage South Korea's established ecosystem of ingredient suppliers, packaging firms, and research talent to maintain competitive efficiency.

The decision to expand domestically reflects a bet on local supply chain resilience and rapid production capabilities. By keeping core manufacturing within South Korea, Kolmar Korea ensures close collaboration with domestic R&D teams and access to high-quality raw materials. This approach supports the company's ability to handle large-scale orders from global brands while maintaining strict quality control standards.

Conversely, Cosmax is pursuing an international expansion strategy by acquiring a 51 percent stake in Italy's Keminova. This acquisition, finalized in February, establishes Cosmax's first European production base with an annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 20 million units. The move is designed to reduce logistics costs and shorten delivery times for clients seeking regionally produced goods in the European market.

The global footprint of Korean ODMs is already yielding tangible results. Cosmax's United States subsidiary reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 88.2 percent to 69.5 billion won. This marked the second consecutive quarter of operating profit for the US unit, highlighting the success of localized production models in key Western markets.

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Not every manufacturer is benefiting equally from the boom. Cosmecca Korea reported 35.7 percent revenue growth to 247.5 billion won, but operating profit edged up just 0.1 percent to 27.2 billion won. The company cited higher outsourcing costs for filling and packaging as demand outpaced its internal capacity, creating a bottleneck when orders surge faster than production lines can be built.

Kolmar Korea faces different challenges in North America, where its US and Canadian plants operated at low capacity levels in the third quarter. While US revenue more than doubled to 18 billion won, the overseas business posted an operating loss of 3.8 billion won. Low utilization suggests the company expanded capacity ahead of demand, or that local customer acquisition is proving slower than expected.

NH Investment & Securities projects Korean cosmetics exports will reach $17.8 billion in 2027, with 2026 estimated at $14.5 billion. The brokerage highlighted Europe as particularly encouraging, with exports to the region surpassing North America for the first time. It also pointed to growing demand in emerging markets such as the Middle East and Latin America.

Both Cosmax and Kolmar are now turning to AI to improve formulation research, ingredient safety prediction, color matching, and personalized beauty solutions. This technological adoption aims to strengthen capabilities as competition intensifies among manufacturers vying for market share in an increasingly crowded global beauty landscape.

Industry analysts note that manufacturing capacity, not brand appeal, is currently the binding constraint in the sector. The divergence in expansion strategies between Kolmar Korea and Cosmax illustrates two viable paths for maintaining market leadership. While Kolmar focuses on deepening domestic capabilities, Cosmax prioritizes geographic diversification with its European acquisition.

As the industry evolves, the ability of these manufacturers to adapt their production networks will likely determine their long-term competitive advantage. The continued strength of the ODM sector suggests that the current momentum will persist, provided that capacity constraints can be managed effectively and margin pressures are mitigated through operational efficiencies.