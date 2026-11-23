Mystery thriller 'White Blast' debuted atop the South Korean box office over the weekend of Nov. 20–22 with $2.3 million.

J.A. Bayona, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Vikas Khanna Board Student Academy Award Winner ‘The Dragon Letter’ as Director Stanzin Jigmet Plans Feature Version Karla Sofia Gascon Says ‘Emilia Perez’ Oscar Controversy Came From People Who ‘Didn’t Want Someone Like Me to Receive an Award’” debuted atop the South Korean box office over the weekend of Nov. 20–22, ending the five-week chart-topping run of Japanese anime sensation “ According to data from KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, the newly opened local release generated $2.3 million from 310,890 admissions across 1,244 screens, claiming a commanding 39.6% of the weekend market.

'Low Lies the Land,' From Producer of Oscar-Nominated 'The Cave,' Sells to Several Territories Co-directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo and adapted from a stage play, the snowbound thriller stars Kim Yoon-seok as a retiring station master at a remote rural railway station and Koo Kyo-hwan as his newly arrived successor. When a heavy snowstorm isolates the station just as news breaks of an overturned prison bus, the two men discover a corpse inside a railway tunnel and grow increasingly suspicious of one another.

Also read Sony's Resident Evil Success Offsets Ghost PVOD Debut After Box Office Streak

Since launching mid-week on Nov. 18, the film has accumulated $3.1 million from 423,196 total admissions. Toho’s animated hit “Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island” moved to second place in its eighth weekend of release, earning $695,853 from 91,328 admissions across 746 screens for 11.5% of receipts.

Directed by Kei Oikawa and adapted from the manga by Nagano, the fantasy adventure crossed the three-million-ticket milestone over the frame, pushing its cumulative gross to $23.8 million from 3,069,422 viewers since its Sep. 30 bow. ” debuted in third place, pulling in $471,769 from 59,014 admissions across 832 screens to capture 7.8% of the market. Following its Nov. 18 premiere in South Korea, the franchise installment has grossed $716,430 from 91,632 admissions.

Advertisement

Survival thriller sequel “Fall 2: Deadpoint” placed fourth in its sophomore frame, taking in $405,611 from 53,300 admissions across 744 screens for 6.7% of theatrical revenue. The film has accumulated $1.8 million from 240,826 admissions since its Nov. 11 release.

Trot superstar Lim Young-woong’s concert film “Lim Young WoongㅣIm Hero The Stadium 2” debuted in fifth place on the admissions chart with 31,535 tickets across just 154 screens, though it generated the weekend’s second-highest revenue total at $676,840 . Released via CGV on Nov. 18 to celebrate the singer’s 10th anniversary, the live concert documentary has amassed $1.2 million from 61,861 total admissions.

” held sixth place in the second weekend of its theatrical re-release, earning $182,612 from 21,418 admissions across 411 screens for a 3% share. The re-issue lifted the film’s cumulative South Korean haul to $24.6 million from 3,903,309 total viewers.

Next Entertainment World’s corporate thriller “Final Interview” placed seventh in its third weekend, collecting $134,565 from 18,197 admissions across 508 screens. Directed by Kim Jung-hoon and starring Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, and Kwak Dong-yeon, the release pushed its cume to $2.4 million from 325,273 admissions since its Nov. 4 rollout. Local animated adventure “Maca and Roni The Movie: The Great Memory Exploration Adventure!

Advertisement

” took eighth place in admissions with $103,757 from 14,307 viewers across 199 screens, lifting its cumulative gross to $289,844 from 41,101 admissions. Toho’s anime “Detective Conan: The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30” placed ninth in admissions with 14,141 tickets across 212 screens, while edging ahead in revenue with $108,272 to bring its cumulative run to $1.5 million from 199,460 admissions. Rounding out the top 10, Warner Bros.

Pictures Animation’s family comedy “The Cat in the Hat” brought in $59,263 from 8,938 admissions across 255 screens, pushing its localizd total to $451,759 from 66,730 viewers. Jason Sudeikis Hopes to Continue ‘Ted Lasso’ for Season 5, Says Coverage of Split From Olivia Wilde Missed a ‘Million Little Things’: ‘It’s Always More Complicated’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme Song Switch: Why Brandi Carlile Took Over for Marcus Mumford in Season 4 Finale — and Is It a Permanent Change?

‘Ted Lasso’ Star and EP Brendan Hunt on the Season 4 Finale’s Surprise Job Changes, and Whether There Will Be a Season 5