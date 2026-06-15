Korea Box Office: ‘Colony’ Passes 5 Million Admissions Milestone in Continued Reign

Local action-horror film 'Colony' held onto the top spot at the South Korean box office during the weekend of Jun. 12–14 with $2 million.

Rory Kinnear to Play John Maynard Keynes in James Graham’s ‘The Standard of Living,’ With the Royal Ballet’s Natalia Osipova Making Her West End Debut” held firmly onto the top spot at the South Korean box office during the weekend of Jun. 12–14.

According to data from KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, the film pulled in $2 million from 301,049 admissions over the three-day frame, capturing a 34.49% revenue share. Directed by, the survival thriller starring Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Ji Chang-wook features a desperate escape attempt from a mall overrun by an evolving hive-mind viral outbreak.

The film has now crossed the 5 million mark, collecting a cumulative haul of $36.3 million from 5,212,820 total admissions since its mid-May launch. Andy Cohen Reveals Jennifer Lawrence 'Provided Crucial Information' to Track Down 'Summer House' Reunion Leaker: 'Her Online Sleuthing Helped Solve This Mystery' Retro music comedy “Wild Sing” retained second place, bringing in $1.3 million from 205,104 admissions over the weekend.

Directed by Son Jae-gon, the narrative chronicles the turbulent comeback campaign of Triangle, a popular late-1990s dance trio that split at the height of their success due to a sudden scandal. The comedy has secured a total of $5.5 million from 869,724 tickets since its June 3 launch. ” opened in third place, generating $827,660 from 112,387 admissions over the three-day frame. Counting its mid-week preview rollouts, the title has amassed a total of $1.3 million.

” was in fourth place, bringing in $780,517 over the weekend to take its local box office footprint to a healthy gross of $6.8 million from 976,071 total admissions. Musical biography “Michael” secured fifth place with $195,151. The film has expanded its local earnings to $11.5 million from 1,589,033 tickets. Fantasy-comedy “The Supernatural Sweet Shop” followed in sixth place, bringing in $113,633 from 18,850 tickets over the frame and a cumulative $955,883.

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Cannes competition title “Sheep in The Box” debuted in seventh place, earning $98,878 from 15,848 tickets. The near-future emotional drama stars Ayase Haruka and Yamamoto Daigo as a grieving married couple who receive a humanoid infant robot designed to look like their late son, forcing both to confront their individual paths of silent grief. The film has brought its early cume to $252,444.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” followed in eighth place, capturing $99,020 to reach a local cumulative cume of $1.6 million. A re-release of John Carney’s musical drama “Sing Street” landed in ninth place with $56,465, pushing its historical South Korean total lifetime gross to $3.1 million. Rounding out the top 10 was the anime “Dear My Hero,” which generated $18,175 from 5,500 admissions.

Distributed by Nexon and screened exclusively at Lotte Cinema venues, the 32-minute animation is based on the online multiplayer game MapleStory. The story tracks Aidan, a novice recruit joining the Cygnus Knights out of deep admiration for the heroic Adversary, as he learns to overcome his personal insecurities on a brutal fantasy battlefield. The overall market collective gross for the weekend was $5.4 million, down from last week’s $9.1 million, continuing a steady box office decline.

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