Kopshesut Fire near Ambler 30% contained; more crews arriving Sunday

A wildfire burning near the Alaska village of Ambler is now 30% contained, but officials warn that warming temperatures and a smoldering landfill could complicate efforts to fully put it out.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A wildfire burning near the Alaska village of Ambler is now 30% contained, but officials warn that warming temperatures and a smoldering landfill could complicate efforts to fully put it out.

The Kopshesut Fire has burned nearly 1,500 acres and has not grown since Saturday, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. The fire started on Thursday at a landfill and has reached the edge of the Kobuk River, about a mile from Ambler, according to officials.

Cloudy skies and isolated showers on Sunday helped crews secure more of the fire’s edge, pushing containment from 20% to 30%, but warmer, drier weather is expected to return, raising the risk of afternoon flare-ups as the fire burns through pockets of unburned vegetation inside the perimeter. The fire is burning through black spruce, mixed hardwoods, and tundra with tall grass, and is mostly creeping and smoldering.

Because the fire started at a landfill, officials are concerned about toxic smoke from burning debris. So far, smoke has not significantly drifted into Ambler, but residents should stay alert to changing conditions. Sixty-eight personnel are now assigned to the fire, including 24 smokejumpers, the Midnight Sun Hotshots, and the North Star Fire Crew. Crews are focusing on both the east and west flanks, working to extinguish all hot spots within 300 feet of the fire’s edge.

Twelve smokejumpers are set to demobilize on Monday now that both crews are fully in place.

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