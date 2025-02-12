Konstantinos Tasoulas Elected as Greece's New President

In a four-round parliamentary vote, Konstantinos Tasoulas, a long-time politician and former Speaker of Parliament, was elected as Greece's new president. He will succeed Katerina Sakellaropoulou, whose term ends in March.

Konstantinos Tasoulas was elected as Greece 's new president on Wednesday after a four-round parliamentary vote. The election took place to determine the successor to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, whose term ends in March. Tasoulas, the candidate from the ruling New Democracy party, faced off against candidates from the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), the Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA), and the Victory Party.

Out of the 300-seat parliament, 276 lawmakers participated in the final vote. Tasoulas secured 160 votes, surpassing the required 151-vote threshold, while his opponents received 34, 29, and 14 votes respectively. 39 lawmakers abstained from voting. Tasoulas' victory marks a significant moment in Greek politics, as he previously served three terms as Speaker of Parliament, a position he held with the highest parliamentary support in history. Prior to his presidential candidacy, he was nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leading to his resignation from his parliamentary speaker role. His inauguration is scheduled for March 13th.Following his election, Tasoulas' victory was met with international congratulations. Italy, for example, expressed its readiness to further strengthen relations with Greece and work towards the stability and growth of the Mediterranean region. Tasoulas' presidency is anticipated to shape Greece's future political landscape and its role on the international stage





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GREECE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION KONSTANTINOS TASOULAS NEW DEMOCRACY PARTY KATERINA SAKKELLAROPOULOU

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Constantine Tassoulas Elected as New President of Parliament in GreeceFormer Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas was elected as the new President of Parliament in Greece on February 12, 2025, after winning the fourth round of voting.

Read more »

Growing anger in Greece over deadly rail disaster prompts plan by opposition to challenge governmentThree Greek opposition parties say they are planning to challenge the conservative government with a censure motion over its handling of a 2023 rail disaster that killed 57 people.

Read more »

Man arrested for threatening California elected officials claimed they were ‘infiltrating his phone’The specific victims were not identified by name in either a declaration written by Riverside County sheriff’s Investigator Robert Castellanos to increase bail or the criminal complaint filed in co…

Read more »

The oldest evidence for lead pollution comes from ancient GreeceResearchers have found the oldest known evidence of lead pollution dating to around 5,200 years ago in ancient Greece. That’s 1,200 years older than the previous earliest recorded lead pollution, which was found in a peatbog in Serbia.

Read more »

Ancient Lead Pollution Found in Greece: Dating Back 5,200 YearsResearchers have uncovered the oldest known evidence of lead pollution in the environment, dating back 5,200 years to ancient Greece. Sediment cores from mainland Greece and the Aegean Sea revealed contamination linked to silver mining and smelting practices. The study highlights the long history of lead pollution and its impacts on ancient civilizations.

Read more »

5,200-Year-Old Lead Pollution Found in Ancient GreeceResearchers have discovered the oldest evidence of lead pollution in sediment cores from mainland Greece and the Aegean Sea, dating back 5,200 years. This finding predates previous records by 1,200 years and sheds light on the early environmental impacts of metal smelting in ancient Greece.

Read more »