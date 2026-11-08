Konner Eaton, showing promise as a future Rockies starter, enters his ‘finishing school’

It didn’t take long for the Rockies to realize the flier they took on Konner Eaton as a sixth-round pick could pay big dividends.

It didn’t take long for the Rockies to realize the flier they took on Konner Eaton as a sixth-round pick could pay big dividends.out of George Mason in 2024, Eaton made his pro debut that summer.

In nine appearances across Low-A Fresno and High-A Spokane, the 6-foot-3 pitcher dazzled as a late-game reliever, allowing just one earned run in 11 innings with 13.1 strikeouts per nine.

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“If we would have kept him in a leverage role , he would have gone really fast through the system and probably debuted already,” Rockies farm director Chris Forbes said. “But there’s so much more value in what he’s doing now.

” Over the last two years, Eaton has gone from fringe pick to fast riser in an organization desperate for homegrown starting pitching.following a dominant season, where over 23 starts with Spokane and four more in Double-A Hartford, he posted a 3.79 ERA. Eaton led all Rockies qualified minor-league arms with 149 strikeouts and ranked second in strikeouts per walks and WHIP .went through growing pains in a full season in Hartford, posting a 4.46 ERA in 23 starts.

Then the Rockies sent him to the Arizona Fall League to pitch against some of baseball’s top prospects. As the AFL winds down, Eaton has a 0.82 ERA in six games for the Salt River Rafters.

“He had some challenging pockets this year in the Eastern League, which is actually good,” Forbes said. “I would see him in Hartford on certain days where he’d be mowing and it’s this up-tempo energy: He gets the ball back from the catcher, wants to go quickly, and he’s just attacking hitters.

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“But then as soon as something would get off-track in that outing, then it would be — walk the leadoff guy, walk the two-hole hitter, hit this guy, give up a hit. He would get off-script. So a big part of what we wanted him to do in the Fall League was working through these command components … and understanding his in-game adjustments better.

” Colorado Rockies pitcher Konner Eaton works out during spring training baseball Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. by MLB Pipeline,After undergoing Tommy John surgery his freshman year, he was a pillar in the Patriots’ rotation the next two years. He could rack up strikeouts, but for all the bats he missed, he walked too many hitters and didn’t have consistent command.

Even so, the potential was there, which led to him being the highest-drafted pitcher in school history when the Rockies took him. Even though his college numbers — a 5.90 ERA and 1.633 WHIP — weren’t overly impressive, George Mason coach“He realized what it was like to have nothing, because when you have Tommy John coming into a college and you don’t really have a status or role, his whole focus was on work and dedication,” Camp said.

“He was obsessed with getting back to where he wanted to be and who he was. “He carried that into his last couple college seasons, and he showcased a determination that a lot of players don’t have. There are pitchers who don’t know how to fight their way out of a bad outing. But Konner is the opposite of that — he’s a grip-it and rip-it guy.

”After his head-turning ’25 season earned him a non-roster invite to ’26 spring training, Eaton worked with Rockies pitching coaches and got in the club’s pitching lab at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale to fine-tune his current pitches and add new ones. He was a four-seam/slider/changeup pitcher in ’25 but now also throws a cutter, sinker and developing sweeper.

“Being able to add three new pitches and also get the ones I was already throwing a little bit better is a game-changer ,” Eaton said. “Especially in preparing for Coors Field, I’ve got to have as many weapons as I can, and be able to both throw all my stuff in the zone and trust all my stuff in the zone.

” Jerry Sullivan — Eaton’s pitching coach in Fresno in ’24, in Hartford in ’26 and currently in the Arizona Fall League — said Eaton has improved his pitch tunneling amid thata trait that will no doubt come into play as the left-hander is tested in Triple-A Albuquerque in 2027.

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“He has the three shapes of fastballs, with the four-seam, the two-seam and the cutter. And the changeup has developed nicely to pair with his sider, while he’s working on his sweeper,” Sullivan said.

“… To me, pitching is throwing what you want, when you want, how you want to, and answering the why. The further along a guy moves down that path, the more he’s able to play chess instead of checkers and then understand things about himself on any given day over time. With that, Konner keeps letting us know that he’s continuing down a path of being a starter in the big leagues.

”Eaton is the younger cousin of outfielder Nate Eaton, who debuted with the Royals in 2022 and played the last two seasons in Boston. The Red Sox traded him to the Athletics on Oct. 29, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the World Series, inKonner and Nate grew up together in Virginia, with the former attending many of the latter’s travel ball, high school and college games as Nate gave Konner a career blueprint to follow.

The two often played wiffle ball together growing up and Nate saw early indications of the fire within his pitcher cousin.

“As the younger cousin who wants to impress, anytime he got me out or when he’d throw one by me on a swing-and-miss, that was always a big deal to him,” Nate Eaton said with a laugh. Left-hander Konner Eaton prepares for a start with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in 2026.

While Nate hopes for an MLB at-bat against Konner sooner rather than later, for the younger cousin to make that a possibility, he’ll have to continue to progress and impress amid what Forbes called his “finishing school. ” In the MLB Pipeline Rockies prospect rankings, the only starting pitcher who has reached at least Double-A that’s ranked ahead of Eaton is“You see a big-leaguer in and you see a guy that’s got a chance to really sustain a big-league career,” Forbes said.

“As we keep putting the pieces of the puzzle in place with him, it’s going to be a critical next 12 to 18 months. ” “We’re focused on getting him to a place where he feels really good from a sequencing standpoint of throwing any pitch in any count, landing any pitch in any count, and getting away from what I call those chase effective pitches. Because you get in Double-A, Triple-A, the big-leagues, and hitters start eliminating chase.

He’s got to be able to flip that 1-1 count with pitches in the zone. ”