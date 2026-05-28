Konecny has two important things he'll remember from Flyers' playoff exit

Travis Konecny will remember two important things from the Flyers’ second-round playoff exit.

Travis Konecny discussed the Flyers’ future and how he hasn’t forgotten about his missed chance in Game 2 against the Hurricanes. It's that nagging reminder of what could have been.

It can pop up, even when you're away from the game. The 29-year-old experienced that after his costly missed opportunity in overtime of Game 2 against the Hurricanes. With just 4:45 minutes to go, Konecny If he had scored, the Flyers would have went home with a 1-1 tie in their best-of-seven second-round playoff matchup. Instead, Carolina capitalized with 1:06 minutes left to "It was like two days after, I was just randomly driving and I was just like, 'F---!

'" Konecny said at his end-of-the-season press conference a little over two weeks ago. "I just randomly thought about it and I was just thinking like, 'It could be 1-1 right now. ' But you've got to let it go. You get the next chance, you get the next whatever, hopefully you get that done, or it's a backcheck or whatever it is for you to help the team.

You've got to let it go.

". If Konecny buries his Game 2 breakaway, who knows where the series might go. But Carolina sure looked like the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

"It definitely bothered me quite a bit, thinking I had waited so long to get to the playoffs, I wanted to have my moment where I could help the team and I felt like that was it," Konecny said. "And I let them down, so it's frustrating. But you just keep trying in other ways.

". He finished the playoffs with one goal, four assists and 13 shots in 10 games. You can bet he wanted to produce more, but so did the Flyers' entire lineup. The club scored only 10 goals over its last seven games after putting up 11 through the first three games.

"It's a great learning experience for our guys — on the offensive side of the game, too," Danny Briere said. "How it's played, how tight it is, how the checking goes. I think that was really good for our players, especially our young guys, to realize how hard it is to play in the playoffs.

" The Flyers' leadership group of Konecny, Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim was back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. "I think being an older guy and a guy that has kind of been through it all, there are days where you're not sure how long it's going to take, when you're going to get to that point," Sanheim said. "It's tough. You want to win, you want to play meaningful hockey.

"I think to have the success that we did this year and be able to push toward a playoff spot and win a round means a lot for especially the older guys. I'm really looking forward to what the future has for this group and bringing along the young guys. The way that they played down the stretch really excites me.

" "I mean, if you don't know him, you probably don't like him. That's kind of how it goes, that's his game. Once I met him, he became a good friend of mine.

"again after ending a five-year playoff drought. That doesn't mean they're unequivocally ready to make a splash, but the Flyers will have opportunities to supplement the big step they took this season.

"I think guys are going to start to realize this is a great spot to play and hopefully we can get that back where people want to sign here and be here," Konecny said. "I know I do my part, whenever teams practice here and I have a buddy, I'll swoop him into the gym and be like, 'Hey, look at how sweet this is, come hang out here.

'" The Game 2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes will stick with Konecny. But he also won't forget the Game 4 overtime loss that ended the Flyers' season. That's because of"You see how passionate the fans are, after we lose and they're chanting in our building," Konecny said.

"I think it was really cool for another team to see, even though they just swept us out of the playoffs, our fans are chanting us off the ice like that. It was just a really cool moment. "





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