Konami has not confirmed Metal Gear Solid 6 as Hideo Kojima focuses on Physint. Fans debate whether the franchise can survive without its creator or if remakes like Delta are the future.

Konami has not officially confirmed the development of a direct sequel titled Metal Gear Solid 6. This decision comes despite significant demand from the gaming community and statements from original voice actor Akio Otsuka, who expressed interest in returning to the role of Solid Snake. The studio appears to be pivoting its resources toward remasters and remakes of classic entries within the franchise.

Physint Development And Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima, the creator who directed ten mainline entries from 1987 to 2015, left Konami following the launch of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Following his departure due to creative and budget conflicts, he established Kojima Productions as an independent studio. Kojima is currently developing an action-adventure title called Physint. Although he initially signed a major publishing deal with Sony, that partnership ended in June 2026. Xbox Game Studios has since taken over the publishing role for this upcoming project.

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Otsuka Calls For New Metal Gear Entries

Akio Otsuka, the original voice actor for Solid Snake, recently spoke to the Japanese outlet Bunshun about the potential for new games. He stated that fans worldwide have been waiting patiently for a continuation of the series. Otsuka urged the creation of one more Metal Gear game for the sake of these dedicated supporters. His comments suggest that the original voice cast remains willing to participate in future projects even without Kojima's involvement.

Community Skepticism Regarding Kojima's Absence

Reactions from the gaming community, particularly on Reddit's r/PS5 forum, have been largely negative regarding the idea of a post-Kojima sequel. Many users argue that the franchise is inextricably linked to Kojima's unique creative vision. One commenter asserted that Kojima is synonymous with Metal Gear and predicted that games without his eccentric direction would be of poor quality. Another user emphasized that the franchise would never be the same without his bizarre mind behind the storytelling.

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Franchise Future Focused On Remakes

Konami's current strategy seems to prioritize re-releases over new canonical entries. The studio is actively promoting Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection. Fan discussions often reflect a preference for these remakes or entirely new concepts rather than sequels. Some suggestions include combining elements of Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid into a single game titled Metal Gear Solid 6: Outer Heaven. Others argue that Solid Snake's story is complete and advocate for fresh IP instead.

Upcoming Releases And Legacy Impact

The original Metal Gear title was released on July 13, 1987, establishing a legacy that spans nearly four decades. The series, powered by the Fox Engine, is rated ESRB E10+ for mild violence and tobacco references. While Kojima moves forward with Physint, Konami continues to monetize the Metal Gear brand through remasters. The future of a direct Metal Gear Solid 6 remains uncertain as the company balances fan expectations with its remaster-focused business model.