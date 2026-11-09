Komi Can't Communicate Season 3 Confirmed for Spring 2027 Release

Komi Can't Communicate returns for its third season in Spring 2027. Discover the new trailer, full cast, production staff, and where to stream the hit rom-com.

Shota Lizz's beloved romantic comedy series, Komi Can't Communicate, has officially confirmed the production of its third season. This announcement ends a three-year waiting period for fans of the franchise, which has established itself as a standout release in the modern anime landscape since its initial launch.

The studio revealed that the new wave of episodes is scheduled for a launch in Spring 2027. To celebrate the return of the series, a new trailer was recently dropped to generate excitement among the global fanbase. The confirmation comes following the release of a compilation film, which reportedly brought a fresh wave of attention to the franchise and helped solidify its status as a modern classic.

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Production Team and Cast Details

The upcoming season will feature the return of the core production staff and voice cast from the previous two successful seasons. Hiroaki Akagi is set to serve as the chief director for Shin-Ei Animation, overseeing the visual and narrative execution. Dali Chen will take on the role of director, while Jukki Hanada continues to provide the scripts for the season.

Visual consistency is maintained with Masato Katsumata returning to provide character designs. The musical score will be composed by Kensuke Ushio, ensuring the emotional tone remains faithful to the source material. This continuity in leadership is expected to preserve the show's unique charm and comedic timing.

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Stakeholder Positions and Viewing Strategies

The primary narrative hook of the series remains its unique twist on the rom-com genre. The story follows an introverted boy, Kyotaro Ichikawa, who believes himself to be a dark figure desiring terrible predicaments for his classmates. This persona is completely upended after he meets the extroverted Anna Yamada, leading to a series of comedic and heartfelt interactions.

The voice cast returning for this third installment includes Shun Horie as Kyotaro Ichikawa and Hina Yomiya as Anna Yamada. Supporting roles are filled by Ayaka Asai as Chihiro Kobayashi, Megumi Han as Moeko Sekine, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Serina Yoshida. Nobuhiko Okamoto voices Sho Adachi, while Gen Sato plays Kenta Kanzaki.

Additional returning voice talents include Jun Fukushima as Riki Ota, Aki Toyosaki as Honoka Hara, and Yukari Tamura as Kana Ichikawa. Momoka Terazawa continues as Akira Momoyama, and Nobunaga Shimazaki plays Haruya Nanjo. The cast also features Jun Fukuyama as the Imaginary Kyotaro, Yuka Iguchi as Kanna Ando, and Reina Ueda as Yurina Hanazawa.

Global Impact and Streaming Availability

For international audiences eager to revisit the series before the 2027 premiere, both the first and second seasons are currently streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. The platform offers both Japanese and English language audio options, making the content accessible to a wide demographic of fans around the world.

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While the second season is scheduled for a release in April as part of the broader Spring 2027 anime schedule, international release platforms for the new season have yet to be confirmed. Fans are encouraged to utilize the time before the new episodes debut to rewatch the existing content and catch up on any missed character development.

The confirmation of Season 3 marks a significant milestone for the franchise. With the trailer release and the confirmed 2027 window, anticipation is building for the next chapter in the lives of Ichikawa and his classmates. The series continues to be a standout release among romantic comedy fans, proving its enduring appeal over the last few years since its initial takeover of the medium.