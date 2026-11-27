Taro Horiuchi discusses his latest partnership with Zara, marking the Japanese brand Kolor's first global collaboration since he took over creative direction in 2025, and explains the challenge of adapting the label's aesthetic to include a childrenswear line.

: a weekly email series in which I quiz fashion insiders on the stories of the week. This will be a way for the Vogue Business community to synthesize and reflect on the latest headlines and get a little inside scoop every Friday.

This week’s guest is Taro Horiuchi, who took over the creative direction of Japanese brand Kolor from its founder Junichi Abe, a couple of years ago. Before that, Taro was running his namesake womenswear label, which he launched after moving to France in 2010, as well as a menswear line called TH Product, founded in 2018 .

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Before all that, Taro studied photography at London’s Kingston University and fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, alongside Demna and Glenn Martens, who were in the year above and below, respectively. The thread that seems to bind Taro’s work together is turning basic garments on their heads, which is also what he sought to do in his most recent collaboration with a little conglomerate called Zara. I called him up to discuss that and more.