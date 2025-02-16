Kohler's Career Night Leads Spartans to Dominant Victory Over Illinois

Michigan State junior forward Jaxon Kohler exploded for a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Spartans to a decisive 79-65 win against Illinois.

Jaxon Kohler 's outstanding performance propelled the Michigan State Spartans to a convincing 79-65 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. The junior forward etched his name in the record books with a career-high 23 points and a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds. Kohler's prowess from beyond the arc was evident as he drained 4 out of 5 three-point attempts. His contributions were pivotal in the Spartans' comeback narrative.

He ignited a crucial 13-0 run late in the first half with 7 points and spearheaded a dominant 15-0 surge to seal the victory. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lauded Kohler's performance, acknowledging the team's struggles following a disheartening loss to Indiana. Izzo emphasized the importance of bouncing back from adversity and highlighted the Spartans' resilience in securing a win against a formidable opponent in a hostile environment. He praised Kohler specifically, stating that if he hadn't played for Illinois, Izzo's team would have achieved victory earlier. Izzo's admiration extended beyond Kohler to the entire team, commending their effort in outrebounding their opponents and minimizing turnovers. He noted the significance of achieving a season-low turnover count for a team known for its occasional lapses in ball security. Izzo conveyed immense satisfaction with the team's performance, describing it as a testament to their character and determination to overcome challenges





