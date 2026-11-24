Kohl's sees sales growth in the third quarter for the first time in more than five years.

On Tuesday, the family- and value-oriented retailer reported top- and bottom-line improvements for the third quarter, triggering an increase to the outlook for the year.

Accordingly, confidence is growing with signs the retailer’s turnaround efforts, involving merchandise and store changes and financial disciplines, are kicking in.

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“We feel good about how we are positioned for the holiday,” Michael Bender, Kohl’s chief executive officer, told WWD. “There’s been strength across all core categories,” both year-over-year and sequentially from last quarter. Wall Street was feeling good too and investors drove shares of Kohl’s up 16.7 percent to $24.74 in midday trading on Tuesday.

“We are still up against a challenged economy,” he said. “We serve low- and middle-income families still facing financial pressures, but they’re resilient. They’re looking for value, not just defined as price but also quality. They want an inspired experience, convenience and trip assurance.

We want to make sure when a customer visits one of our stores or engages online with us they actually find what they are looking for. We’ve been listening to our customers and following the data, and now we are returning to being a reliable, predicable business that can deliver day-in, day-out for the customers. ”“Last year, that cohort was not performing well.

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The quality of promotional activity and clarity of it is stronger,” Bender said, adding that the company is also gaining traction with non-card customers as well.

“We’ve been having this discussion about choice versus depth,” he said. “We want to make sure when a customer visits one of our stores or engages online they actually find what they are looking for. We’ve been listening to our customers and following the data. ” The company has been working to provide greater depth on better-selling items and brands, while narrowing the assortment from what in the past many shoppers found too much and too confusing.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 31, net sales increased 1.3 percent to $3.45 billion, and comparable sales increased 1.2 percent. Net income was $254 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, helped by tax benefits and tariff refunds. This compares to net income of $8 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter included a 39 cent gain on sale of real estate, a tax benefit of $1.16 and a tariff refund benefit 28 cents. Inventory ended the quarter at $3.9 billion, a decrease of 1 percent year-over-year. Showing confidence, Kohl’s raised its outlook for the year ahead.

Net sales and comparable sales are now seen in the range of flat to 0.5 percent, up from the previous forecast of negative 1.5 percent to flat. Operating margin is seen in the range of 4.7 percent to 4.9 percent. Regarding merchandise trends, Bender said: “There’s been some softness in cold-weather categories, but there’s momentum across the other categories, such as toys, active and footwear. Our proprietary brands saw comp growth that exceeded the company’s comp growth overall.

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” Key proprietary brands include Sonoma, Tek, So, LC Lauren Conrad, FLX and Apartment 9.

“We are really excited about today’s results,” the CEO said. “This is a culmination of a lot of work the team has been onto, consistently. ” Kohl’s also reported that women’s returned to growth with juniors delivering its fourth straight quarter of high-single-digit comparable sales growth. The retailer cited strength in men’s through national brands like Haggar and proprietary brands like FLX and Tek Gear.

Footwear sales improved by 700 basis points from last quarter with strong performances from Nike, Adidas and Skechers. Home had a strong performance and was driven by newness and innovation in key national brands such as Shark, Ninja and KitchenAid.

In addition, proprietary brands delivered a 3.4 percent comparable sales growth last quarter, with increasing inventory depth, in-store investments and scaling marketing efforts. In a statement Tuesday, Bender said, “As we make steady, tangible progress on our strategic initiatives, our customers are responding favorably, driving broad-based improvements across the business. While this is an encouraging milestone, we know crucial work remains ahead.

“Alongside the sales performance, our team operated with strong financial discipline, optimizing our cost structure, solidifying our balance sheet and delivering strong cash generation,” Bender added. “This operational rigor gives us the financial flexibility and confidence to continue investing in the business and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

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