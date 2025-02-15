Kohl's Presidents Day Sale: Kitchen Gadgets Galore

Kohl's is kicking off its Presidents Day sale with a massive selection of kitchen gadgets at irresistible prices. From spice carousels to juicers, storage containers, blenders, and even a dual-hinged grill and griddle, there's something for every kitchen enthusiast. Take advantage of these incredible deals before they're gone!

Kohl's is rolling out a wave of new kitchen gadgets as part of its Presidents Day sales extravaganza. Shoppers can snag incredible deals on a wide range of products through Monday, February 17th. One standout item is the KitchenArt spice carousel, now available for just $38.24 (originally priced at $44.99) with the code GOSHOP15 at checkout.

Everyone loves to upgrade their kitchens with the latest gadgets, tools, storage solutions, appliances, and more, and this sale is a fantastic opportunity to do just that.The KitchenArt spice carousel takes your spice game to a whole new level. This innovative carousel features an auto-measure function that dispenses a precise 1/4 teaspoon of spice, ensuring perfect seasoning every time. It's designed with openings for both shaking and pouring, making it versatile for any cooking style. Stackable and accommodating 24, 36, or 48 different spices, this carousel is a space-saver and organization champion. Additionally, it offers a cabinet mounting option and boasts a sleek champagne satin finish. The set includes 12 removable spice compartments and 55 spice labels to keep everything organized and labeled. Kohl's is also offering discounts on other kitchen essentials, including a powerful juicer, a set of versatile glass storage containers, a convenient Twist & Go blender, and a spacious dual-hinged grill and griddle. Each of these kitchen appliances comes with its own unique features and benefits, making them perfect additions to any culinary enthusiast's arsenal. The juicer includes a motor base, juice bowl and cover, a silicone spout cap to prevent drips, a large pulp bin, a food pusher, a 16-ounce juice cup with a to-go lid, and a stainless-steel strainer with a cleaning brush. Most components are top-rack dishwasher safe, and the juicer comes with a one-year limited warranty. The set includes five rectangular containers, each with a three-cup capacity. These containers are made to withstand use in both conventional and convection ovens. They are also microwave safe, so you can easily reheat. In terms of cleaning, the glass containers are dishwasher safe, while the BPA-free plastic lids are recommended for the top rack of the dishwasher. The containers can also be safely stored in the freezer. The blender is designed with a Twist & Go vessel that features a built-in CrushBlade, making it portable. It includes an easy-open sip lid and a silicone handle. Equipped with specific programs for crushing and making smoothies, as well as a manual blend option, it is made from stainless steel and plastic. The blender requires hand washing while its accessories are dishwasher safe. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty. Made from stainless steel, this appliance includes much cooking space, with the griddle offering 233 square inches, while the grill provides 260 square inches. It features a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone so you know your pizza will be cooked evenly. The grill comes with grill grates, a griddle plate, a grease tray and a 20-pound propane hose. The dual-hinged lid allows for easy access to food. It also comes with a manufacturer’s three-year limited warranty.





