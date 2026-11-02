Kohen Wiley Parents Protest Mississippi AG Justified Ruling

Parents of Kohen Wiley protest at the Mississippi Attorney General's office demanding accountability after Lynn Fitch ruled the fatal police shooting justified.

Activists and family members gathered in the lobby of the Mississippi Attorney General's Office on Monday, November 2, 2026, to protest the death of one-year-old Kohen Wiley. The demonstration was organized in response to a ruling issued last month by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fich, who determined that the police officer involved in the shooting acted within legal bounds. Cries of "our baby's life mattered" echoed through the building as protesters demanded an audience with the state's top law enforcement official.

Demanding Accountability from State Leadership

Kohen Wiley's parents led the group of activists in their effort to confront state authorities regarding the fatal incident. Marquell Bridges, an activist working closely with the family, stated that the group wanted Attorney General Lynn Fitch to look Kohen's parents in the eyes and explain why she deemed the shooting justified. Bridges emphasized the power of voters to hold elected officials accountable, noting that citizens pay the salaries of these public servants and put them in office through the ballot box.

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The protesters were met in the lobby by the chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who informed them that the Attorney General was not present in the office. An email seeking immediate comment was sent to the Attorney General's office on Monday, but no response was provided during the protest. The family's presence highlighted their ongoing struggle to secure answers and justice following the loss of their child.

Details of the Fatal Shooting Incident

Kohen Wiley was killed in June when a police officer in Senatobia, a town approximately forty miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, fired into a moving vehicle. The incident occurred while officers were responding to a shoplifting call at a local Walmart. Body-worn camera footage captured Vellesiya Wiley holding Kohen as she and a friend ran across the parking lot and entered their car. Both women are Black, and five officers approached the parked vehicle with their guns drawn.

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The vehicle reversed away and crashed into another parked car before accelerating forward as Sergeant Hunter Foster stepped toward it with his weapon raised. Witnesses described how the wheels turned away from the officer, who appeared to place his hands on the hood before jumping out of the way. Sergeant Hunter Foster then fired his gun, shattering the front passenger side window where Kohen was seated on his mother's lap. The shooting resulted in the infant's death.

Father's Grief and Legal Demands

Kohen Wiley would have turned two years old on Sunday, a milestone that Davion Williams, the boy's father, described as causing immense pain. Williams expressed the difficulty of processing the tragedy and stated that the family must now work to keep Kohen's name alive in the public consciousness. He wore a t-shirt featuring Kohen's face with the message "Kohen should be 2. Vote in his honor," symbolizing the political and personal stakes of the case.

Davion Williams explicitly called for the prosecution of Sergeant Hunter Foster and demanded that Attorney General Lynn Fitch be removed from office. His statements reflected the deep frustration felt by the family and their supporters regarding the official conclusion that the use of force was appropriate. The father's public stance underscores the emotional toll of the legal process and the community's demand for systemic change.

Ongoing Investigations and Community Impact

Sergeant Hunter Foster's attorney, Martin Zummach, has maintained that his client had no choice but to shoot at the vehicle because it was on a trajectory to hit him. The Mississippi Attorney General's office concluded its monthslong probe by finding that Foster's use of force was appropriate under the circumstances. This ruling has intensified calls for review from civil rights advocates and the local community.

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Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating an arson fire that damaged the Senatobia police building on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and emails to the agency and the state fire marshal's office did not receive immediate responses. These developments add complexity to the situation in Senatobia as the community grapples with the aftermath of the shooting and subsequent acts of violence against law enforcement infrastructure.