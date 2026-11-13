Koenigsegg Bids Farewell To The Jesko With No Direct Successor In Sight

Koenigsegg has delivered the final Jesko, a one-off Absolut reportedly commissioned by Daniil Medvedev, and has yet to confirm a direct successor.

The last of 125 cars is a one-off Absolut with a bespoke spec, and a tennis star may own it. Koenigsegg has delivered the final Jesko, closing the curtain on its flagship hypercar after a production run of 125 units.

The last example is a low-drag Absolut variant with a unique specification, dubbed Jesko 125.suggests it was commissioned by Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. The former world No. 1 accepted the keys in a special ceremony, which took place at the Koenigsegg factory in Ängelholm, Sweden. The exterior of the Jesko 125 is finished in a champagne-style shade called Skumpa, with a green-tinted carbon fiber central stripe.

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We can also see exposed carbon fiber on the five-spoke wheels at the front axle and aero covers at the back, matching the splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser. Inside, there is a healthy amount of green-tinted carbon, combined with brown and beige leather upholstery.

Finally, the metal accents are finished in rose gold, and there is a"125" script on the seatbacks. , although deliveries didn't start until 2023. The successor to the Agera is powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine producing up to 1,600 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque when running on E85 fuel. The mill is mated to Koenigsegg's nine-speed multi-clutch Light Speed Transmission , sending power to the rear axle.

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Buyers had a choice between Jesko Attack and Jesko Absolut with different body kits, prioritizing handling and top speed, respectively. The Absolut came with a simulated top speed of 330 mph that has yet to be confirmed in real-world tests.

However, the Jesko has broken several records, including setting the world's fastest 0-400-0 kph time in 25.21 seconds, and hittingWith a production run of 125 units, the Jesko was Koenigsegg's highest-volume two-seat hypercar, surpassing the CC8S , the CCR , the CCX family , the Agera family , and the Regera . Unfortunately, Koenigsegg has yet to confirm the development of a direct successor to the Jesko.

The company remains busy with the four-seat Gemera, which recently entered production, while building the remaining allocations for the limited-production CC850 and