Kodiak men sentenced for operating unlicensed big game guide business

Two Wasilla men were sentenced Tuesday in a federal court for operating an unlicensed big game guide business out of Kodiak. Theodore Turgeon received six months in prison and four years of probation, while Charles Emmi was handed four years of probation and a $30,000 fine.

A federal judge sentenced two Wasilla men for operating an unlicensed big game guide business out of Kodiak . Theodore Turgeon received six months in federal prison and four years of probation, while Charles Emmi was handed four years of probation and a $30,000 fine.

The illegal operation ran across two hunting seasons and two different regions of Alaska, involving a total of eight clients. Turgeon openly admitted to clients that he was guiding them illegally, stating, 'f*** the State of Alaska’s regulations.

' The court emphasized the broader stakes of wildlife enforcement and the need to preserve Alaska’s game populations





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Guide Outfitting Fishing Ban Firearms Seizure Worldwide Hunting And Fishing Ban Penalties Guide Outfitting Prevent Wildlife Crime Serious Wildlife Violations Kodiak Alaska Enforcement Bureau Transportation Issues Guide Kodiak Guides Guide Hunt Illegal Guiding

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