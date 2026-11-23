Reto's follow-up to the Kodak Charmera is here: the Kodak SlideTag. It packs a 6-color E Ink display into a retro 35mm slide frame along with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub tracking for $35.

Reto, the company behind the wildly successful Kodak Charmera, has announced its next blind box-style product: the Kodak SlideTag. It’s a small, color E Ink display with AirTag-like capability and a user-replaceable battery.

The SlideTag uses that E Ink display to allow users to upload their own photos into it and display them like single slides from the golden age of film.

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“When Kodak introduced Kodachrome in 1935, the slide mount quickly became the classic way people projected and shared their favorite memories. Families gathered around glowing projectors, watching their favorite moments illuminated inside a simple cardboard frame,” Reto says.

“Decades later, the Kodak SlideTag breathes new life into that iconic retro slide frame, bringing a vintage touch to the digital age. Designed as a miniature memory holder, it allows you to digitize your precious moments and easily carry your stories wherever you go. ” The SlideTag measures 39.3 x 46 x 7.58 mm and weighs just 16.6 grams. The central display is 1.54 inches across with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels.

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The color E Ink can display up to six colors and because E Ink doesn’t require any power to retain the image, the SlideTag can display a photo and retain other functionality for extended lengths of time without dying. The “other functionality” that does require battery power is the compatibility with Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub.

The IP54 rated keychain supports Bluetooth 5.4 and has a real-time tracking range of up to 30 meters while also being compatible with both Google and Apple’s tracking networks. The SlideTag can also buzz on command at 75 dB to help locate it.

In addition to supporting photos, the SlideTay also comes with a host of other features such as a custom QR code for displaying social links or digital business cards. It can also display live daily to-do lists, calendars, event countdowns, or personalized name badges. Photos can be set as simple galleries that only change when the button on the back is double pressed or as slideshows that change as often as once per day.

All of the features of the SlideTag require connecting to the Kodak Memory Link app. Reto is offering the Kodak SlideTag in eight standard styles, with one extra secret design style that is substantially rarer than the others: a silver color. All SlideTags come with a collectible 35mm slide frame that actually fits a real 35mm slide as well as other small collectibles.