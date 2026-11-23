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You can personalize the SlideTag with a photo slideshow, message, or QR code transferred from your phone over Bluetooth.is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.

Charmera’s usefulness stopped at snapping grainy photos and terrible videos , the Kodak SlideTag goes one step further. It also functions as a Bluetooth tracker that’s compatible with either Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find Hub tracking networks. The Kodak SlideTag will be available for $34.99 each and, like the Charmera, will feature a series of retro designs distributed in mystery boxes so you don’t know which one you’re going to get.

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Kodak also sells a complete set of all eight vintage designs for $279.92 if you don’t like mysteries; however, there’s a ninth “secret edition” only available in the individual boxes with a sleek metallic finish.that were used to project photos decades ago. Instead of film, the SlideTag features a 1.54-inch color E Ink screen that mixes six colored inks to display photos at a resolution of 240 x 240.

The color reproduction won’t be as accurate as an LCD or OLED screen, but the SlideTag can hold and cycle up to 12 photos transferred to the device over Bluetooth from Kodak’s Memory Link app running on a mobile device. You can also use it to display a short to-do list, contact details, a countdown timer, or a QR code linking to wherever you want.

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, which use features like ultra wideband and Channel Sounding to make them easier to find. The SlideTag sticks to basic Bluetooth with a range of up to 30 meters out in the open and a 75-decibel buzzer to help locate it when you’re close. Battery life will vary depending on how frequently you use tracking features or refresh the displayed image, but the SlideTag uses a common CR2032 coin cell battery that’s easy to replace.

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