Kobey’s Swap Meet faces uncertain future as Midway Rising moves forward

Vendors and longtime customers worry about the future of the decades-old San Diego marketplace as its current lease approaches expiration.

Vendors and longtime customers worry about the future of the decades-old San Diego marketplace as its current lease approaches expiration. Kobey’s Swap Meet has been a fixture at San Diego’s Sports Arena for nearly four decades.

But as the Midway Rising redevelopment projectThousands of vendors and shoppers fill the parking lot each weekend, selling and searching for everything from clothing and household goods to collectibles and specialty items. Kobey’s current lease with the Sports Arena runs through the end of 2026. The business is working on a short-term operating agreement that would allow the swap meet to continue at the location for another three to five years.

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“If it's closed, I don't know what I'm going to do,” he said.the business hopes to remain at the Sports Arena for years to come. But if staying at the current location isn't possible, he wants the city to help explore other potential sites, including locations outside the Midway District. Pretto said Kobey’s doesn't want the marketplace to disappear or be forgotten as construction on Midway Rising progresses.

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The company is also seeking public support through an online petition calling on the city to help secure the swap meet's future. For shoppers like Burchard, preserving Kobey’s is about more than having another place to shop. He worries about losing a longtime community gathering place and the history built around it. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.