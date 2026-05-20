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Knox-Pitt Similarity: Angelina Jolie's Son Looks West Hollywood Alma Mater Graduation with Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

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Knox-Pitt Similarity: Angelina Jolie's Son Looks West Hollywood Alma Mater Graduation with Estranged Dad Brad Pitt
Angelina JolieBrad PittKnox
📆5/20/2026 11:23 PM
📰DailyMail
34 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked near-identical to his estranged dad Brad Pitt as he attended his sister Zahara's graduation at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 's son Knox looked near-identical to his estranged dad as he attended sister Zahara's graduation over the weekend. Jolie, 50, was every inch the proud mom as she joined Knox , 17, and older sons Pax, 22, and Maddox, 24, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Knox showed off a bold new look with his dark locks accented with frosted platinum tips, looking the spitting image of his Oscar-winner dad, who sported a similar style in the early 2000s. The nepo baby, who alongside twin Vivienne and older sister Shiloh, 19, was welcomed during Jolie's 12-year relationship with Pitt which ended in 2016, looked smart in a slate grey suit for the ceremony.

Jolie cut a stylish figure in a slouchy grey coat and heels as she made her way into the auditorium to cheer on a giddy Zahara. In another pointed dig at Pitt, her name was read at the ceremony as Zahara Marley Jolie, rather than as the hyphenated Jolie-Pitt

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