Knox Jolie-Pitt Expected to Drop Pitt Surname Following Sister Vivienne

Knox Jolie-Pitt is anticipated to legally remove the Pitt surname after twin sister Vivienne finalized the change. Five of the six children have now severed the name link amidst ongoing family disputes.

Knox Jolie-Pitt is poised to become the latest member of the famous Jolie-Pitt family to legally remove the surname Pitt from his name, according to exclusive reports. The eighteen-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has not yet filed any legal petitions, but sources indicate the move is considered inevitable. This development follows closely on the heels of his twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who officially changed her name earlier this month.

Knox Name Change Process Initiation

Although Knox has not submitted formal paperwork, insiders state that dropping the name is merely a matter of timing. A source revealed to Page Six that the entire situation is heartbreaking for his father, Brad Pitt. Knox recently celebrated a milestone ceremony alongside his mother, his twin sister, and his older siblings Pax and Zahara. The decision mirrors a previous choice Knox made on his high school diploma, where he already ceased using the Pitt surname for academic purposes.

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Five Children Drop Father Surname

If Knox proceeds with the legal process, he will join four of his siblings who have already severed the naming connection. Maddox Jolie was the first to publicly use his mother's surname, crediting himself as Maddox Jolie on film projects in February. Shiloh Jolie became the first child to legally drop the name in August 2024, having filed her petition on her eighteenth birthday in May. Zahara Marley Jolie officially changed her name in September, followed by Vivienne, who finalized her petition in Los Angeles court on Monday. Vivienne had initially filed on July 20, just eight days after her eighteenth birthday, citing personal reasons for the removal.

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Conflicting Family Perspectives Emerge

Reactions to the name changes highlight deep fractures within the family. One source claimed Angelina Jolie expressed pleasure over her success in alienating her children from their father. Another insider contradicted this, stating Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children to heal after the divorce filing. That source attributed the distance to harm caused by past actions and a lack of honesty from Pitt, which eroded trust. Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt described the name changes as a tool to deflect attention from his professional success and criticized the strategy as a form of alienation.

Legal Context and Future Implications

The legal procedures for Vivienne's name change were scheduled months ago by the Los Angeles court system, indicating the process was procedural rather than sudden. Her defense team responded to criticism by labeling accusations of conspiracy theories as a disavowal of responsibility for Pitt's conduct. Knox's potential name change represents the fifth such legal action since the separation, suggesting a continuing trend. The family dynamics remain complex, with each child navigating their identity separately from their father's public image and legal history. No specific timeline has been set for Knox's filing, leaving the timing uncertain for now.