Known gang member in Utah sentenced to prison for illegal firearm possession

A known gang member was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.Raymond Ace Ortiz, aka Gizmo, 39, of St. Geor

FILE- Utah spent more than $1 billion to build a new prison on a dusty stretch of land west of Salt Lake International Airport. A known gang member was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Raymond Ace Ortiz, aka Gizmo, 39, of St. George, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release. U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team took Ortiz into custody from a West Valley home on Nov. 6, 2025. He had a warrant out for his arrest for a state parole violation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah.

Suspicious bottle with note for police triggers evacuation at Wasatch County Library As members of VFAST knocked on his door, Ortiz went to his back door with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Paris Hilton backs two families' lawsuits against Provo Canyon School Paris Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasFamily and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 SA 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, accused of fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed and striking a Utah Highway Patrol vehicleUtah Attorney General Derek Brown said BYU and Utah deserve honest competition and that he and Gov. Spencer Cox stand behind the Big 12's right to enforce its r





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